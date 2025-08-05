Full Cast Set For London Transfer of TITUS ANDRONICUS With Simon Russell Beale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full casting has been announced for the acclaimed RSC production of Titus Andronicus which transfers to Hampstead Theatre for a strictly limited London run from 5 September to 11 October.

As previously announced Simon Russell Beale reprises the title role of Titus Andronicus marking his return to Hampstead Theatre after his much-praised appearances in the sell-out productions of The Invention of Love and Mr Foote's Other Leg. Winner of three Olivier Awards for his performances in Uncle Vanya (Donmar), Candide and Volpone (National Theatre) Simon has also won a Tony Award for his performance in The National Theatre's The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway. On screen, Simon was most recently seen in HBO's hit series House of the Dragon. He has received two BAFTAs for his performances in the BBC's The Hollow Crown: Henry V Parts 1 and 2 and A Dance to the Music of Time, as well as the British Independent Film Award's Best Supporting Actor accolade for his performance in The Death of Stalin.

Ken Nwosu joins the company as Aaron. Ken's previous credits include White Noise (Bridge Theatre), An Octoroon and Three Sisters (National Theatre). He was nominated for the Ian Charleson Award for his performance in As You Like It (National Theatre) and his TV credits include Black Doves, Killing Eve and Upstart Crow.

Emma Fielding returns to play Marcia Andronicus. Emma's theatre credits include A Suite in Three Keys (Orange Tree), A Museum in Baghdad (RSC) and A Woman of No Importance (West End).

Wendy Kweh reprises the role of Tamora. Wendy's recent theatre credits include Much Ado About Nothing, The Welkin and The Oresteia (National Theatre).

Letty Thomas also returns to the role of Lavinia. Recent theatre credits include As You Like It (RSC) and Strategic Love Play (Soho).

They are joined by Jeremy Ang Jones (Demetrius), Max Bennett (Saturninus), Marlowe Chan-Reeves (Chiron), Danny Collins (Martius / Messenger), Maximus Evans (Quintus / Aemilius), Thomas Josling (Bassianus / Publius), Joel MacCormack (Lucius), Jerone Marsh-Reid (Alarbus / Leader of the Goths) and Sharita Oomeer (Nurse / Goth). The part of young Lucius is shared between Charlie Banks and Osian Salter.

Director Max Webster's bold and brilliant production of Shakespeare's bloodiest play is examined through the lens of 21st century aggression. When victorious general Titus Andronicus executes his enemy's son in a merciless show of vengeance, he has no idea of the evil his actions will incite. As the two sides trade violent acts of retribution, one man revels in the bloodbath. The production transfers to Hampstead Theatre direct from a smash-hit run at the RSC's Swan Theatre.

Max Webster's recent theatre credits include The Importance of Being Earnest (National Theatre), Macbeth (Harold Pinter / Donmar Warehouse) and Henry V (Donmar). His production of Life of Pi won 5 Olivier and 3 Tony Awards.