Full Cast Revealed For THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace; Plus Listen to a New Track!

The full cast has been announced for the world premiere of the new British musical The Little Big Things, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser. Jordan Benjamin (Dom), Rebecca Bowden (Surgeon), Jamie Chatterton (Tom), Tom Oliver (Marco), Malinda Parris (Dr Graham), Cleve September (Will) and Amy Trigg (Agnes) with Stephen John Davis, Elena Pitsiaeli, George Salmon, Amy West and Joseph Wolff join the previously announced Ed Larkin and Jonny Amies as Henry Fraser, and Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey as Henry's parents, Fran Fraser and Andrew Fraser.

The Little Big Things opens @sohoplace on 2 September, with press night on 14 September, and runs until 25 November 2023.

Also released today is an exclusive new track, Guide You. In the show, Henry discovers that he can express himself through art, and in this song, he and his younger self get to have the closure they've been searching for by finally painting together.

Listen to the track below:

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary family.



When one moment changes everything, Henry's family are split between a past they no longer recognise, and a future they could never foresee.



Can Mum and Dad rally his three brothers; as the family start a journey to overcome the unimaginable?



Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premiere production.



This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming reminder about the transformative power of family, and how sometimes it really is the little things which matter the most.

An avid sportsman and academy player with a premiership Rugby club, Henry Fraser's life changed forever when in 2009 he had a diving accident. From that moment he had a new life to live as a tetraplegic and new circumstances to accept and adapt to. Henry's defiance and determination to prosper against devastating odds led to him wheeling himself out of hospital a whole year earlier than predicted. Today he is a successful artist, inspirational speaker and best-selling author.

Created by a young team of exciting theatre makers, The Little Big Things has music by Nick Butcher (Loved Before), lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling (Techies: The Musical), a book by Joe White (Blackout Songs – Olivier Award nominated), and is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet – Olivier Award winner, and Tony Award nominated).