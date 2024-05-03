Eddie Izzard, Cecilia YiP qnd Kai Luke Brümmer To Headline The Hammersmith Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creative Director Rachel Tackley, Executive Director Tony Lankester and the whole team at the West London venue have announced details of the creative programme at Riverside Studios from May to July 2024, which includes two large-scale studio theatre productions, a new series of Riverscribes theatre writing workshops, a free public exhibition, and various new live music events.

From 2 – 12 May, Tang Shu-Wing Theatre Studio, in partnership with National Theatre Marin Sorescu Craiova (Romania) presents the European premiere of a unique all-female physical theatre adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear, directed by Tang Shu Wing (known for his 2015 Cantonese adaptation of Macbeth, staged at Shakespeare's Globe in London). Starring celebrated Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yip, the show presents the narrative through the non-verbal theatre of gesture, built on highly minimalistic and stylized aesthetics.

Continuing the strain of innovative new takes on Shakespeare classics, Riverside Studios will host the inaugural London run of Eddie Izzard's Hamlet in Studio 3 from 23 May – 30 June. Marking its European premiere following a critically acclaimed, triple-extended run in New York City, the production sees Izzard perform all 24 roles in the intimacy of a 450-seat studio theatre. Hamlet is Izzard's Second Stage solo and follows a sold-out run of her acclaimed 2023 Great Expectations adaptation (New York and London).

Running concurrently in Studio 2 from 5 – 30 June, Moffie is South African playwright Philip Rademeyer's adaptation of André Carl van der Merwe's biographical novel about his time as a conscript in the apartheid era South African Defence Force, made into a dramatic stage monologue, performed by rising stage and screen star, Kai Luke Brümmer.

Brümmer previously starred in South African director Oliver Hermanus's critically acclaimed 2019 film adaptation of the same novel, which was described by Screen Daily as “Triumphant. Kai Luke Brümmer (is) a magnetic centre of an extraordinary young ensemble cast.”

Back by popular demand after its world premiere in April – during which it was nominated for the Off West End Theatre Awards – Seal Boy from Evol Productions will return from 21 May – 1 June. The play renders Ken Weizman's story of the relationship between a mother and her unconventional child.

Art at Riverside Studios

Images of Elton John, Travis, and The Cranberries all feature in the latest exhibition at Riverside Studios, Music Seen: Recording Artists On and Offstage at Riverside and Beyond, presenting work from photographer Mark Allan's archive and running until 1 June. Riverside Studios has been the home of one of Britain's best-loved music programmes, Top of the Pops, from which these rarely seen images are taken.

Rising talent

Building on a programme of regular River Room music events—weekly performance platforms welcoming established and emerging artists—the popular River Sessions series has curated acts from its regular roster to headline their own concerts.

Throughout the season, Riverside Studios also continues its work supporting the development of the next generation of theatre-makers.

Nadine Gray, creator of the 'Riverscribes' writer's development and workshop series, says, “Riverscribes is about giving writers an opportunity to learn and gain knowledge and experience in the field of writing. You can be at any stage of your career weather you are just starting out or have written something in any genres of writing. For me it is rewarding to see the journey of many of the attendees and there is so much more in store for them. With the brand starting out as playwriting, I am so happy that it is building to prose, screenwriting and more exciting sessions we have lined up.”