David Cumming's QUEER FUTURES: A FESTIVAL OF THE NOW WHICH IS YET TO COME Comes To The King's Head Theatre In July

This will be the final of the four seasons of The Takeover, diverse programmes of work curated by guest artistic directors in the iconic Islington pub.

The King's Head Theatre has announced details of David Cumming's (co-Artistic Director SpitLip and Kill the Beast, Co-creator Operation Mincemeat) season of work: QUEER FUTURES: A FESTIVAL OF THE NOW WHICH IS YET TO COME. This will be the final of the four seasons of The Takeover, diverse programmes of work curated by guest artistic directors in the iconic Islington pub.

David's season, with performances from 11 July – 13 August, looks at the future of queer theatre and queer lives - an eclectic snapshot of contemporary queer work which speaks to the possibilities of new ways of seeing, being, thinking and making.  David's season is a smorgasbord of spooky horror comedies, rom-com musicals, queer comedians, Polari-focused retelling of Agatha Christie stories and a future gazing AI Identity exploring workshop.

Leading David's Season is Dogmouth Theatre's (Sluts With Consoles, VAULT Festival) 1000 Ways The World Will End (& How It Starts Again), a psychedelic apocalyptic queer love story about two star-crossed lovers caught in an endless cycle of reincarnation. At the moment the world should end, an irreversible confession of love is said, but the clocks don't stop and they are faced with something that they cannot take back. Written by Alice Flynn (Women's Playwriting Prize 2021 shotlistee) and directed by Alice Robb.

Following this will be VAULT Festival transfer Gay Witch Sex Cult (***** Spy in the Stalls), a sticky, spooky horror comedy about gender reveal parties and demons from hell. Returning to King's Head Theatre, from producer Ellie Keel following a sold-out show as part of Isabel Adomkaoh Young's Takeover season is The Last Show Before We Die from the team behind Hotter and Fitter (Soho Theatre), this comedic double act explores endings in all their forms - how do you know when it's the end? An existential cabaret about all things in life, and death; New musical Four Felons & a Funeral from Goya Theatre (Sex With Friends (and other tiny catastrophes), Edinburgh Fringe) a queer rom-com road-trip musical about four dysfunctional friends on a quest to scatter their friend's ashes; and Cult Spa a form pushing exploration of a queer utopia through an AI led workshop; and closing the season will be Scream Queer Murder, from Dublin Gay Theatre Festival best-actor award winning Martin Lawton (Lord Arthur's Bed, Kings Head Theatre). A 1950's film noir comedic murder mystery putting Agatha Christie's queer character centre stage alongside the secret gay language of Polari. 

Also in the season is an array of queer comedians heading to Edinburgh: Sam See: Government Approved Sex, Mark Bittlestone: Poofs, Jen Ives: Pasta Comedian, Sophie Santos Is Codependent, Tim Murray: Witches!, and House of Life.  We'll also be serving up a work-in-progress of FutureQueer, a new project by Alexis Gregory (Riot Act).

David Cumming said, “I am beyond excited and honoured to be presenting Queer Futures at the King's Head Theatre Pub. With a focus firmly on fun, my season is an eclectic comedy-heavy showcase of contemporary queer talent that will have you laughing out loud whilst also exploring who we are, where we've come from and where we might be going. 

From a messy, grief-stricken musical road-trip to a smarmy estate agent battling demonic cults, a noir murder mystery to an AI-led workshop, a whole host of queer stand-ups and brand new work from established writers, Queer Futures holds something for everyone.

I am also especially thrilled to be showcasing the premiere of Dogmouth Theatre's new show 1000 Ways - a tender, time-hopping Sapphic fantasia from this talented, fearless and playful young company. Truly not one to miss!”

Senior Producer Sofi Berenger said “I couldn't think of a better way to conclude our Takeover seasons then with a series of work celebrating the future of Queer work, as we are every day at King's Head Theatre. Working with a talent such as David whilst he's been opening Operation Mincemeat has been a real joy. I want to thank him, and the other guest artistic directors Isabel, Tom and Tania who have each brought their own vision, and have certainly left their marks on the history of our beloved theatre. Bring on the Queer Future of King's Head Theatre!”

The Takeover has seen the King's Head Theatre welcoming four guest Artistic Directors, drawn from different theatre backgrounds, curating their own individual programmes. The guest Artistic Directors – Isabel Adomakoh Young, Tom Ratcliffe, Tania Azevedo and David Cumming – are all mid-career LGBTQ+ artists from various disciplines. 

The programme has been supported by Arts Council England.

The King's Head Theatre, 115 Upper Street, London N1 1QN – Box Office 020 7226 8561
Twitter @kingsheadthtr / Instagram & Facebook @kingsheadtheatre / Web kingsheadtheatre.com



