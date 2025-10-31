Daniel Brocklebank Will Lead YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL Liverpool Playhouse Transfer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank will be taking over the role of Dr Frederick Frankstein in their production of Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL when it transfers to Liverpool Playhouse for a limited 5-week run over the Christmas season. Performances start on 3 December 2025 running through to 3 January 2026, with a press night on 4 December 2025.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is currently having its regional premiere at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester starring Ore Oduba in the lead role. The show continues its run there until 30 November 2025.

Also joining the cast with Daniel will be Amelia Adams (Grace Farrell in Annie, UK Tour; Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, UK Tour & West End) as Elizabeth Benning alongside current cast members Jessica Martin as Frau Blücher, Pete Gallagher as The Monster, Curtis Patrick as Igor, Simeon Truby as Inspector Hans Kemp/Harold the Hermit and Julie Yammanee as Inga. The cast is completed by Belle Kizzy Green, Robin Kent, Bryan Mottram, Alanna Panditaratne, Nathan Ryles, Hakeem Tinubu, Patricia Wilkins and Jessica Wright.

Daniel Brocklebank is an award-winning actor best known for his portrayal of Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street. In 1999 Daniel won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in the multi award-winning Shakespeare In Love (Miramax) and in 2010 he won a Best Actor Award at LesGaiCineMad International Film Festival for his role in British indie film Release (FAQs Ltd).

On screen, Daniel has played much loved character Billy Mayhew in Coronation Street since 2014. He played Ivan Jones in ITV's Emmerdale between 2005 – 2006, and Carl Saunders in seasons 2-3 of BBC's WPC 56. Other credits include Finding Joy (Acorn TV); Midsomer Murders, Chasing Shadows, The Bill, Emmerdale, Oliver Twist (ITV); Born and Bred, Down To Earth, Doctors, Ed Stone Is Dead, Captain Lamar and Casualty (BBC); Fair City (RTE). He was also crowned winner of ITV's All Star Musicals in 2019.

On film, Daniel's work includes The Hole starring opposite Keira Knightley and Thora Birch; The Hours opposite Meryl Streep; Another Life, Merlin, The Devil's Arithmetic and The Criminal with Eddie Izzard. Further credits include Admiral; Soft Lad; Native; The Vintage; Cal; Age of Heroes, and Little Deaths/Mutant Tool. Daniel's theatre credits include numerous productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company including Silvius in As You Like It; Chiron in Titus Andronicus; and Ralph in Lord of the Flies. Further theatre includes The Hallowe'en Sessions (Leicester Square Theatre); The Importance of Being Earnest (Rose Theatre Kingston); A Dolls House (The Lowry); His Dark Materials (Birmingham Rep / West Yorkshire Playhouse); John Rutherford in Rutherford and Son (Manchester Royal Exchange); John Honyman in Cressida (Almeida Theatre).

Adapted by Mel Brooks from his legendary 1974 film starring Gene Wilder, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN tells the story of the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") who inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN marks the 10th Anniversary year of Hope Mill Theatre, which opened its doors in October 2015. Founded by Joseph Houston and William Whelton the Award-Winning venue has gained a reputation Nationally and Internationally for its in-house musical productions.

Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN has all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added. It will surely be the perfect opportunity for a production company to showcase an array of talents. With such memorable tunes as The Transylvania Mania, He Vas My Boyfriend and Puttin' on the Ritz by Irving Berlin, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN has a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, orchestrations by Doug Besterman & Mark Cumberland and original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman. This production will have direction and choreography by Nick Winston, musical direction and co-musical supervision by Francesca Warren, set design by Sophia Pardon, orchestration and co-musical supervision by Charlie Ingles, sound design by Ben Harrison, lighting design by Aaron J Dootson, video and projection design by Matt Powell, costume design by Lorraine Parry, wigs and make-up design by Jackie Sweeney, prosthetics design by Noah Ehrhardt, associate choreography by Lauren Kate Hampton and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.