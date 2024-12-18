Critics' Choice: Christiana Rose's Best Children's Shows of 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an evolving year of children’s theatre, the themes of climate change and sustainability reign supreme, with a lean towards immersive and inclusive theatre with excellent changes in the industry meaning prior access resources are provided as a matter of course. These resources are often made available in the form of helpful visual guides, sensory and symbol maps, all of which are brilliantly inclusive for those with neurodiversity or additional needs.

Theatre venues like Battersea Arts Centre and artsdepot do an incredible job of providing play dedicated areas, buggy parks and open community space with engaging opportunities for crafting and multi-disciplinary creative options. Relaxed performances have risen, with a welcome sigh of relief from parents and carers wanting to allow their children to engage in a freer style of theatre, which is being seen to widen participation.

The Fir Tree

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson Photography

For me, particular highlights of the year were:

The Fir Tree, artsdepot: 5 stars, The Fir Tree is a truly vibrant, beautiful and wondrous festive reimagining of a classic tale. The creation and production of the play was a glorious collaboration between How It Ended and artsdepot and is stunningly engaging, poignant and awe-inspiring. Themes were multi-layered with the core matter of aging patiently and the importance of adaptability, but so expert was the tapestry, it weaved the legacy of nostalgic storytelling and sustainability, all of which shone through in a gentle and positive and uplifting way.

Rosie And Hugh's Great Big Adventure, Pleasance Courtyard: 5 stars, Rosie And Hugh's Great Big Adventure is a joyful celebration of beautiful songs by CBeebies’ Nick Cope. The adventure holds the attention of both children and adults in the audience, soaking in the quaint tale. Rosie and Hugh do their best to prolong their summer holiday by seeking a witch to cast a spell. To complete this mission, they make friends with a series of lovable characters, namely a kind-hearted squirrel with a wobbly tooth, a wise and no-nonsense little lizard, a Welsh tap-dancing dragon called Keith, a lonely polar bear and a newly refurbished junkyard robot.

Rosemarie Akwafo (Nona) in Rough Magic

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Rough Magic, Shakespeare's Globe: 5 stars, Rough Magic joins Shakespeare’s wondrous world to allow children to become a Guardian of Destiny. The audience interaction is aimed at children who may choose which department they wish to join. Options include Fairy, Ghost, Spirit or Witch. This is an absolute treat of a show, amusing adults alongside the enchanted children. The play has true heart, as we warm to Nona’s plight, working through the key message that mistakes are inevitable, but having integrity and working to resolve misdemeanours are key. Rough Magic is clever and bold, with brilliant performances by an infectiously charismatic and playful cast, particularly captivating is the genius of performer, Kerry Frampton.

Rosie Robin And The Christmas Post, Little Angel Studios: 5 stars, Rosie Robin and Christmas Post is a captivatingly cute Christmas tale, with mild peril and obstacles for a heroic little bird to muster a little bravery by asking for help to deliver the Christmas presents on time.

The Holly King and The Oak King

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

The Holly King And The Oak King, Battersea Arts Centre: 4 stars, The Holly King and The Oak King theatrical trail engages children to become part of the action by following performers into atmospheric tents and mysterious but welcoming rooms. The story evolves and unfolds supported with puppetry, silhouette and shadow work. The play’s epic crescendo is visually stunning, with two enormous framed lit puppets of The Oak King and the Holly King, circling one another in a vast space in order to confront one another in an ultimate seasonal battle of disorder.

Christmas Comes To Moominvalley, Jacksons Lane: 4 stars, Christmas Comes to Moominvalley is a beautiful display of circus-infused creativity. The Moomins is reimagined in a gently paced adventure through the winter season, who have a mission to determine what exactly Christmas could be. The play is a festive, magical and visually spectacular tale, reminding the audience to reminisce regarding their own initial experiences of Christmas and to further be inclusive, mindful and kind of those in our community who have alternative traditions.

Nick Cope’s Family Show, artsdepot: 4 stars, Nick Cope’s Family Show showcases the back catalogue of Cope’s world-class song writing, with his ability to entertain the adults in the audience cleverly in terms of social commentary, alongside the children who remained engaged in throughout in favourites, the "I’ve Lost My Bobble Hat" song, the "Ralph the Rusty Robot" song and national absolute favourite the "Little Lizard" song.

Maddie Moate's A Very Curious Christmas, Apollo Theatre: 5 stars, Maddie Moate's a Very Curious Christmas offers a live science show incorporating the perfect blend of science experiments, a mission to assist Mrs Claus and a taste of musical theatre with a pantomime flair. The use of close-up video projections to focus on the experiments, brings a sense of fascination in the wonder of chemistry and the audience involvement is fantastic and radiantly inclusive. The show feels modern and the incorporation of a musical theatre song is both lively and exciting.

Elena Breschi in Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, The Other Palace: 4 stars, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World rightfully highlights the incredible women across history, who frankly deserve more credit for their epic societal contributions. The musical celebrates ten catchy musical numbers and keeps the atmosphere upbeat with high energy characters, Tik-Tok inspired dance numbers and raucous suffragette raps. The atmosphere buzzes with alpha female leaders, keen to present their unique skills, rejoicing in their own achievements and illuminating that inner belief is key to equality and progress.

As ever, classics like The Lion King, The Snowman, and Matilda the Musical remain vibrant, magical and a triumph, however it’s also worth looking at some of the independent theatres, who offer a range of activities and experiences, like Southwark Playhouse, Arcola Theatre, Kiln Theatre, Finborough Theatre, Park Theatre, Riverside Studios, and Pleasance Theatre.

Main Photo Credit: Christmas Comes to Moominvalley, Alex Walton

