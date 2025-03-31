STARLIGHT EXPRESS, OLIVER!, and More Will Perform at the 2025 Olivier Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Final details have been announced for the Olivier Awards 2025, which will take place this Sunday 6 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter.

A star-studded array of presenters will hand out the coveted awards to this year's winners, including Hayley Atwell (currently in Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Rose Ayling-Ellis (2023 Olivier Award nominee), Samantha Barks (fresh from her London Palladium concert), Cate Blanchett (The Seagull at the Barbican Theatre), Corbin Bleu (set to appear in The Great Gatsby at London Coliseum), Tom Burke (The Seagull), Naomi Campbell (model & actress), Elizabeth Debicki (My Master Builder at Wyndham's Theatre), Idris Elba (recently produced Shifters), Marianne Elliot (set to direct The Unbelievers at The Royal Court Theatre), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Here We Are at The National Theatre – Lyttelton), Martin Freeman (The Fifth Step at @sohoplace), Tom Hiddleston (Much Ado About Nothing), Celia Imrie (Backstroke at The Donmar Warehouse), Shobana Jeyasingh (choreographer), Jane Krakowski (Here We Are), Ewan McGregor (My Master Builder), Chris O'Dowd (The Brightening Air at The Old Vic), Elaine Paige (actress & BBC Radio 2 presenter), Harriet Scott and Gok Wan (Magic Radio presenters), Bryn Terfel (opera singer) and Jacqueline Wilson (children's author).

As announced via the Olivier Awards social media channels last week, the ceremony will also include performances from Mastercard Best New Musical nominees The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, MJ The Musical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 and Why Am I So Single?, and Piper-Heidsieck Award for Best Musical Revival nominees Fiddler On The Roof, Oliver! and Starlight Express.

A highlights programme will air on ITV1 and STV at 10.15pm on Sunday 6 April, and will be available on catch-up on ITVX and STV Player. Magic Radio are set to broadcast highlights the same evening; catch the build up from 8pm, with highlights starting at 9pm.

Comments