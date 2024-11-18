Review: NICK COPE’S FAMILY SHOW, The Arts Depot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In anticipation of Nick Cope’s Family Show myself and my 3-year sang our favourite songs; the "I’ve Lost My Bobble Hat" song, the "Ruby the Rockhopper Penguin" song, the "Ralph the Rusty Robot" song and our absolute favourite the epic "Little Lizard" song, all gleefully on the way on the bus to the theatre.

Upon entry to the Arts Depot we were welcomed by the warm atmosphere with Christmas decorations and calming introduction music. The early years audience were helped with booster chairs for toddlers, which are offered in abundance, by the excellent theatre staff. The stage was lit with lined vanity lighting, a cosy storytelling armchair, and most importantly a photo frame of Norman the whippet.

The show begun with jovial trickery and a roaring round of the "I’ve Lost My Bobble Hat" song to genuine audience joy. Themes of shyness, anxiety and building confidence were well received. An inspection of "Valerie the Vampire" song revealed Cope’s depths of song writing - not just concerning the spooky song on loneliness, but in the hilarious form of commentary regarding town planning and the tiresome ordeal of gaining council building permissions. Cope’s genius lies not only in his beautiful song writing, but his ability to entertain the adults in the audience cleverly in terms of social commentary, alongside the children who remained engaged in throughout.

Treated to most of the favourites, "Ruby the Rockhopper Penguin" song is not featured, but the clever chorus repetitions in all of Cope's song writing are winning. A particular highlight is the "Have you Heard about Hugh" song, which is also part of the brilliant musical Rosie and Hugh’s Big Adventure. The song is heart-warming, deals with mild terror of road crossing, but also points at the issue of council road work obligations and rage inducing potholes. Chair dancing continued for songs about dinosaurs, baby’s poo to much laughter and robots.

Nick Cope’s family fun tunes are a pleasure in hear in-person, heightened by the added commentary about the song writing style, which further enriched the show by addressing elements of morals, ethics, and a reminder to hold dear our key priorities.

Nick Cope’s Family Show contains imaginative fun tunes about animal and critter comradery, heartfelt storytelling and is a joyful hour which induces cheer.

Nick Cope’s Family Show is on tour until October 2025.

