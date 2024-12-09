Review: MADDIE MOATE'S A VERY CURIOUS CHRISTMAS, Apollo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maddie Moate’s festive live science show incorporates the perfect blend of science experiments, a mission to assist Mrs Claus and a taste of musical theatre with a pantomime flair.

Following the success of her jolly book A Very Curious Christmas, children’s TV presenter Maddie Moate makes her West End debut at the Apollo Theatre. Taking a selection of the vibrant questions from the book, the show is set in Santa’s toy workshop. Maddie is given the task of providing a workshop tour, alongside two lovable Elvish characters. Tinker, the trainee toy maker is played jovially and energetically by Kira MacCarter, and Goggles, Head of Elf and Safety, is playfully acted by Zain Abrahams.

The adventure winningly involves a pre-show festive quiz which is hugely enjoyable and is key to keeping young audience members engaged and invested in the curious theme. Maddie is universally adored and enters to a high energy warm reception. Fellow CBeebies presenter Jennie Dale additionally appears on screen as Mrs Claus to provide a party event request from the Elves, but shockingly a number of issues exist which need resolving, and so Maddie comes to the rescue. Maddie and the Elves uncover the mysteries behind festive traditions, using winter inspired science to fix the mounting problems and answer questions about Christmas crackers, snow, smoke and gingerbread scented Brussels sprouts.

The use of an up-close video to focus on the experiments brings a sense of fascination in the wonder of chemistry and the audience involvement is fantastic and radiantly inclusive. The show feels modern and the incorporation of a musical theatre song is both lively and exciting.

Maddie’s passion for STEM inspires curiosity, holds your attention throughout and is wonderfully family friendly. Maddie Moate's A Very Curious Christmas revels in festive science experiments and is a winner for children in an authentic way.

Maddie Moate’s A Very Curious Christmas runs at the Apollo Theatre until 4 January 2025.

Photography: Mark Senior

