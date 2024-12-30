Review: THE CREAKERS, Southbank Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on Tom Fletcher’s best-selling children’s book and adapted by scriptwriter Miranda Larson, The Creakers musical is a thrilling escapade which highlights the very real need for sustainability, through a tale about Lucy and the ‘kidderlings’ of Whiffington.

The children wake up to find that all of the adults have mysteriously disappeared and the local waste and recycling issues have oddly all but vanished too. With joyful influences from Gremlins, Ghostbusters, The Goonies and 80’s films of this ilk, the plot is infused with soft-horror and is ethically environmentally focused.

The cast have exceptional voices with commitment to performing with vast energy, led by the super talented Eloise Davies as Lucy, whose voice is sublime. Portraying the themes of bravery, adversity and integrity radiantly, Davies works in glorious partnership with Ally Kennard, as the winningly, wonderfully likable and resourceful, honourable scout Norman and Iona Fraser, as the evolving mini Mayoress Ella.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Rakesh Boury plays Lucy’s warm and loving Dad Larry, and also the Creaker King. As the latter, Boury does an extraordinary job of becoming consumed with leading The Creakers in the depths below, by nearly losing sight of his reality, bringing an excellent contrast to the two roles and then blending them back together beautifully. Boury’s voice is pitch-perfect and he creates an all-encompassing sense of atmosphere of the charged dynamic of purgatory, enhanced by the songs ‘All the Things you Never Wanted’ and ‘Once Upon a Memory.’

Ed Larkin is especially brilliant and watchable as William, Mr Grubb and Squelch, bringing a sense of wonder, commitment and support to the cast, alongside Edwin Ray as the hilarious Piers Snoregan for embodying haughtiness, and Toby and Guff for injecting energy to the progression of the plot.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

18 original songs are featured with additional compositions from McFly bandmates Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter, co-written with Steven Battelle, with orchestration by the Grammy Award Winning and Tony Nominated musician Steven Sidwell.

The direction and choreography of The Creakers by Theatre Royal Plymouth Associate Director Tom Jackson Greaves is astute, thoughtful and insightful. The focus on the discovery of the land of the Woleb, enhances the through line of the tale.

The creative team display an exemplary and awe-inspiring set, led by Andrew Exeter the Set Designer and Rory Beaton the Lighting Designer, who have worked seamlessly and in notably impressive harmony to create clouds that light up and colour change, a sun and moon from recycled plastic and boat scraps, with biodegradable fabrics and repurposed metals, wood and six sets of captivating lights created with the intention of reducing the productions carbon footprint. This level of dedication to the ethical stance of the book, bring a heartfelt element which really leads the way in creating a good example to future generations.

The costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight highlights glorious pinks and blues, with greens and orange rust gel’s being enhanced further with lighting, which bathes the action in magnificent visual splendour.

The Puppetry Director Sarah Wright, Puppetry Designer Lyndie Wright and Associate Puppet Consultant Ailsa Dalling have brought The Creakers to life by creating an excellent blend of ‘friendly’ non overly threatening monsters with first-rate work by the cast, to personify inquisitive and prowling movement.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

After the show, my 9-year old particularly wanted to discuss environmental issues affecting the ocean and the excellent feature on the work of Waterhaul in the programme. This area could be developed further, in providing practical ways children could become involved in the movement, beyond mere awareness of the issues, propelling them to appropriate age level activism. However, with current UK school curriculum's key stage 1 and 2 covering climate change, creative coding, using recycled items and natural inks for art projects and net zero goals, the musical is well placed to propel the area.

The Creakers is a fantastic mix of toe-tapping songs, a commitment to sustainability, instilling a sense of responsibility to the environment for all and is engaging for young and older audiences.

The Creakers runs at The Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall until 4 January 2025

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Reader Reviews