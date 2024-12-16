Review: THE FIR TREE, artsdepot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fir Tree is a truly vibrant, beautiful and wondrous festive reimagining of a classic tale. The creation and production of the play is a glorious collaboration between How It Ended and artsdepot and is stunningly engaging, poignant and awe-inspiring.

The adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen story has been skilfully brought to life by an experimental creative team, who have insightfully and thoughtfully produced a superb play. The expert Direction by Eva Sampson is downright brilliant, ensuring the play is accessible to modern audiences by considering the piece from the point of view of a young and climate aware audience. This accessibility of The Fir Tree makes viewing a delight for young and older audiences, both neurodiverse and neurotypical.

The script by Teresa Burns is clear and compelling, allowing the performance to be concerned with inclusivity at the forefront, but drives forward the narrative. The audience are made to feel comfortable and at ease from the very beginning and treated to a number of tree-based puns to set a calming and jovial atmosphere. Songs by composer and sound designer Ellie Isherwood were beguiling, meaningful and educational throughout, elevated exponentially by the cast’s beautiful instrumental skills and singing talent.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson Photography

Themes were multi-layered with the core matter of aging patiently and the importance of adaptability, but so expert was the tapestry, it weaved the legacy of nostalgic storytelling and sustainability, all of which shined through in a gentle and positive and uplifting way.

The puppets are frankly brilliant in terms of their uniqueness by designer Annie Brooks, made from recycled earth-based materials. They visually appear in the form of representational animal shaped frames with greater emphasis on the facial area. The puppets work beyond pure functionality, moving gracefully to further create a sense of connection with nature and the calming forest. The lively Hare was brought to life with energetic movement and clear vocal presence by actor Samuel Heron and the stately Stalk’s scene was particularly impressive, by the puppeteering and mastery of the skilful Loren O’Dair.

The Fir Tree itself is played ingeniously by the overwhelmingly talented Denzel Baidoo. The characterisation was a masterclass in growth, dedication and belief in the action, with emphasis on the portrayal of the fragility of the Fir Tree's life in progression.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson Photography

The cast of three are exquisitely multitalented and set the tone with wide-eyed wonder, ample energy and display their talents of acting, singing, the playing of instruments and the added layer of creating time-sensitive sound. All this makes for thrilling and engaging theatre.

The set by Ryan Dawson Laight has been designed to be a modern and adaptable by creating a micro sound studio, smartly showcasing live Foley sound effects, with Foley consultancy by Tom Espiner. The props are made from recycled items such as cardboard clouds and serve as the perfect sort of messaging.

Set in circa 2002 as Queen Elizabeth II gives her 50th Christmas speech, the poignancy of the plight of the fir tree is both beautiful and inspiring. The message is subtle yet clear, regarding mankind’s obligation to trees and the environment.

The Fir Tree is a triumph, a beautifully engaging festive family treat and deserves plentiful and full accolades. It is so wonderful, we want to go back for a second visit.

The Fir Tree runs at The Arts Depot until 31 December 2024.

Photo Credits: Steve Gregson Photography

