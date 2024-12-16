Review: CHRISTMAS COMES TO MOOMINVALLEY, Jacksons Lane

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christmas Comes to Moominvalley at Jacksons Lane, with a beautiful display of circus-infused creativity. The Moomin’s is reimagined in a gently paced adventure through the winter season, who have a mission to determine what exactly Christmas could be. Adapted from Tove Jansson’s short story The Fir Tree, the creative team at Jackson’s Lane have collaborated with organisation Moomin Characters and the Finnish Institute in the UK and Ireland, to produce a festive spectacle, concerned with wonder, discovery, joy and the pure kindness of giving.

The inspired and talented creative team consists of Kaveh Rahnama, Director and Adaptation who has approached the content with an inclusive and exploratory vision, Adrian Berry as Artistic Director, Alison Alexander as Designer and Puppetry Consultant and an extraordinary group of six set and puppet makers. The puppetry is both remarkable due to the sheer size of the puppets and owing to the adaptability of the movement and focal point of the eyes. The play is brilliantly inclusive credited to Creative Caption Designer Will Monks and Captioning Consultant Jean St Clair, whereby song lyrics and identifiable character icons are projected alongside speech as a visual aid.

Photo Credit: Alex Walton

The Moomins in essence have always been ahead of their time, by using sparse language and therefore being universally accessible, and so this feels in line with the concept, with enough of a through line to clarify the festive storyline and artistic intention.

Photo Credit: Alex Walton

The Introduction of The Woodies (humans) brings a point of reference as a connecting element to childhood outdoor play. The Woodies elevate their play and create a spectacle for the audience, as the multidisciplinary cast engage in acro-balance, puppetry, dance, playing musical instruments and singing. The strong cast of five multi-role between The Moomins and The Woodies, as they seamlessly transition into the spirited Snorkmaiden played by Xenia Garden, the gentle Moominpappa played by Myles MacDonald, the kind Moominmamma played by Aya Nakamura, the observant Moomintroll by Carys Nicholls and the imposing but knowledgeable Hemulen by Lawrence Swaddle.

Circus apparatus of a handstand cane and veranda rail display breath taking feats of strength and talent. The interactions are playful and lively in the form of snowball fights, juggling plates and pies, roller-skating and yet there is adherence to a delicate balance of calm. A standout scene unfolds where the Moomins experience their first time decorating a fir tree, forming a tradition of dressing it with their most precious familial items.

Photo Credit: Alex Walton

The set is beautiful, displaying sloping mountains and a gauze-based Moomin home, which is remarkable due to the clever use of light and shadows.

Christmas Comes to Moominvalley is festive, magical and visually spectacular, reminding the audience to reminisce regarding their own initial experiences of Christmas and to further be inclusive, mindful and kind of those in our community who have alternative traditions.

Christmas Comes to Moominvalley at Jacksons Lane Arts Centre runs until 5 January 2025.

Photo Credits: Alex Walton

