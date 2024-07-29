Review: ROUGH MAGIC, Shakespeare's Globe.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At Rough Magic prepare to enter Shakespeare’s wondrous world to become a Guardian of Destiny. The audience interaction is aimed at children in the audience, who choose which department they wish to join. Options include Fairy, Ghost, Spirit or Witch. The playful atmosphere is instantly set at The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, the beautiful Jacobean-styled candle-lit indoor small theatre, which is located within Shakespeare’s Globe.

The play is Directed by Director of Education Lucy Cuthbertson and co-written by Splendid Production’s Artistic Director Kerry Frampton and Associate Director Ben Hales.

Rough Magic is set post (shhhh low whispers!) the ‘Macbeth Incident.’ We are introduced to the witches Nona, Morai, Cover, Audeja, fairy Puck and caterpillar shapeshifter Queen Hecate.

The small cast delight in creating a sense of inclusivity and comradery with folk tunes of original songs. Potions, spells and tricks create a sense of magical joy, with jokes coming thick and fast.

Rosemarie Akwafo (Nona)

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

The gentle yet ambitious Nona, played winningly by Rosemarie Akwafo, is an apprentice witch, responsible for questionable prophecies to humans. Nona is warm, wonderfully likeable, strong-willed but has caused mischief which she doesn’t seem to be able to stop making. Janet Etuk as Morai and Bryony Twydle as Audeja complete the trio of witches, doing their best to resolve Mona’s meddling, by balancing and resolving troubles where possible.

A standout performance is by Kerry Frampton as the classic pantomime baddy we all love to hate, as Henry IX, who is an unhinged force to be reckoned with. Henry powerfully yields Prospero’s staff, ever descending into power-hungry ambition, unafraid of the consequences. We will the witches to solve the escalating problems, as we are swept into the tale.

Janet Etuk (Morai), Kerry Frampton (Henry IX), Bryony Twydle (Audeja)

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Particularly hilarious are the characters of Ze Shadow and also a dynamic duo of ghosts, highlighting the ingenuity, liveliness and joy of the play. As ever, however, the primary aged children in the audience were most enthralled by a puppet of a pointy monster with suckers, living in the depths of the many stage trapdoors, to absolutely delighted shrieks and shouts. The piece suits primary aged children, my own 9-year-old loved every second and the action held her attention for the entire play.

Rough Magic is an absolute treat of a show, amusing adults alongside the enchanted children. The play has true heart, as we warm to Nona’s plight, working through the key message that mistakes are inevitable, but having integrity and working to resolve misdemeanours are key. Rough Magic is clever and bold, with brilliant performances by an infectiously charismatic and playful cast.

Rough Magic runs at Shakespeare’s Globe, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse until 24 August

