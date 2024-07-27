FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD, The Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, opens at The Other Palace this July 2024, rightfully highlighting the incredible women across history, who frankly deserve more credit for their epic societal contributions. The musical celebrates ten catchy musical numbers and keeps the atmosphere upbeat with high energy characters, Tik-Tok inspired dance numbers and raucous suffragette raps

Kate Pankhurst writes that the creation of the Fantastically Great women books began with playful doodling and so it makes perfect sense that the move into theatre also started at a point of playful creativity, by presenting educational information from HERstory through a lively lens.

Chris Bush's adaptation packs a playful punch, with a strong female cast and crew. The musical does a brilliant job of championing girl power and offers guidance to a school girl named Jade, expertly portrayed by powerhouse performer Georgia Grant-Anderson. Jade's journey of discovery effectively reveals how conflicting demands can be for young people, namely navigating the tasks of trying to fit in with peers, whilst being expected to follow strict school rules, striving to find your passions, thwarted by uncertainty, but wanting your voice to be heard - how exhausting! The strong female role models do a valiant job of imparting wisdom, supporting progress and encouraging individuals to be unapologetically themselves.

The atmosphere buzzes with alpha female leaders, keen to present their unique skills, rejoicing in their own achievements and illuminating that inner belief is key to equality and progress.

Elena Breschi

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

Elena Breschi, playing Sacagawea, Frida Kahlo, Marie Curie and (Miss) Morris is notably dexterous at distinguishing each role, with ample flair and panache, namely in her flamboyant and marvellously full-bodied Kahlo. A stand-out scene came in the form of Breschi leading a Day of the Dead high-energy drumming scene causing mischief, mayhem and disordered brilliance, to an enthused, loud and encouraging audience.

Meg Hateley playing Emmeline Pankhurst, Agent Fifi and Miss Johnson, led the ensemble in a military style rap with epic power, poise and animated choreography.

Charlotte Jaconelli brought an element of infectious comedy, her playful and warm nature seeping into the memorable characters of Gertrude Ederle, an operatic Jane Austen, Mary Anning and Miss Richards.

Anelisa Lamola brought heart and meaning to the musical with her portrayal of heroes Amelia Earhart, Mary Seacole, Rosa Parks and Miss Ashley. The contrast of liveliness, thoughtfulness and attention to detail in each character was a masterclass in keeping an upbeat energy for a young audience.

The costume design is a particular triumph, bright and jubilant by Joanna Scotcher, displaying neon and bold colours, giving each character a sense of limelight.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

This musical is pitched at 7+ and works well for all children, with important messages of ensuring one is ‘fragile like a bomb, not a flower’, to ‘take up space’ and to ensure holding sisterhood values mean we help one another to succeed. Adding multi-layered historical data however, would have elevated the connection for the adults.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World presents bold beats from HERstory's trailblazers with a catchy soundtrack, a message of belief in capability and ultimately finding your voice.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World runs at The Other Palace until 8 September 2024.

