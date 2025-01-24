Review: AMY ANNETTE: THICK SKIN, Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a glorious assault on the image obsessed and therefore resulting trauma of the Noughties, Amy Annette’s Thick Skin Debut UK Tour opened at the Soho Theatre to a sell-out audience. Through familiar nostalgia, the mesmerising image of a Nokia 6110 model consumed the background, a game of ‘Snake’ present with a clever twist.

The show focuses on the 2000’s, the era of damaging teenage girls’ magazines, with their many quizzes and worrying guidance, unsurprisingly causing immense body image issues for a generation. With an inspection on the disturbing implications of the pressure, plus a look at the odd cycles of integral fashion looks which were hilariously available at the time, Annette addresses the melting pot with the main glimmer of hope being the very backbone holding life together - the warming comradery of a supportive girl gang.

The love of bread is superbly explored, distinguishing the audience into categories, with some cheeky sourdough superiority. A highlight comes in the form of the audience engaging with finishing song lyrics to joyful recognition, with classics from Shakira and her ilk during the timeframe.

Further observational focus comes in the form of a smirk worthy section on varied collective nouns. Who doesn’t love a kaleidoscope of butterflies, a parliament of owls and a gaggle of comedians?

Essentially Annette is incredibly likeable, brilliantly reflective – yet deliberately does not reveal a great deal about how her current life looks, which leaves us wanting more, but in a good way.

The hour passes speedily and enjoyably, as Annette is a total pro, with natural self-assured presence, razor-sharp audience interaction and enviable welcoming ‘host’ skills, which creates a skilfully warm atmosphere.

Annette’s message is morally clear with the acknowledgement that much of the noughties culture is cycling back and therfore body-positive messaging is essential. Our obligation is to support and build our community, not obstruct or cause shame in a critical time of growth.

Loaf yourself, have a baguette and be grateful we've survived the 00's!

The Amy Annette: Thick Skin UK tour runs from until 31 May

Reader Reviews