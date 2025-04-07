Woolwich Works Announces BRASSWORKS 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Liat Rosenthal, Head of Creative Programmes, the Woolwich Works team and The Royal Borough of Greenwich has announced that its Brassworks Festival will be returning to the venue in September 2025, an event that celebrates brass-led music of all different styles and genres.

Building on the success of its inaugural year in 2024 which saw performances from artists as diverse as the Bollywood Brass Band, Steam Down, Chineke! and Byron Wallen, tackling a range of brass-flavoured genres from New Orleans jazz to classical to afro-rhythms and youth performances, 2025 promises to be another colourful and inclusive celebration of brass music for all of the community.

Brassworks 2025 will also kick off on the streets of Woolwich with a street carnival as the sound of brass then leads the procession into the stunning courtyard of the grade II-listed venue, Woolwich Works. Brass and horn players of all ages and abilities will be invited to take part in the march as Liat Rosenthal explains:

“This year, we've got a community call-out happening, ‘Blow and Blast', encouraging everyone who has a brass instrument languishing at home to dust it off and join in the cacophony of noise that we'll be creating at this year's Brassworks. Join our carnival of horns as we march from General Gordon Square in Woolwich Town Centre down through the Royal Arsenal and into Woolwich Works for a day of brass music, workshops and more. More details will be announced very soon!”

Brassworks 2025 will take place in Woolwich Works' beautiful summer courtyard and brass-loving audiences will be able to enjoy delicious drinks and street food as they soak up a broad range of horn-flavoured music from young and emerging musicians right through to seasoned pros.

The full Brassworks 2025 line-up and details of the carnival of horns parade will be unveiled over the next coming months. Highlights of the 2024 festival can be seen here, and more information will be available on the Woolwich Works website here.

