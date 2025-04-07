Photos: Inside the 2025 Olivier Awards With the Casts of FIDDLER, MJ and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This evening (Sunday 6 April), the winners of this year’s Olivier Awards were revealed at a ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter. See photos from the event here!



With three wins each, the ceremony’s most awarded shows were The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Fiddler On The Roof and Giant. Other productions with multiple wins were Oedipus (Wyndham’s Theatre), Titanique, The Years, and The Royal Opera’s Festen, each with two wins apiece. See the full list of winners HERE!



The ceremony opened with a performance of ‘Luck Be A Lady’ from Guys & Dolls by hosts Beverley Knight and Billy Porter, accompanied by the House Gospel Choir. Additional performances throughout the evening included Best New Musical nominees The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, MJ The Musical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 and Why Am I So Single?, Piper-Heidsieck Award for Best Musical Revival nominees Fiddler On The Roof, Oliver! and Starlight Express, and a special 40th anniversary performance from Les Misérables.



Photo credit: Danny Kaan, Pamela Raith Photography

Comments