News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Watch the Trailer For MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Royal Shakespeare Company

The new production is directed by Michael Longhurst.

By: Mar. 19, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.




Director Michael Longhurst kicks off the Royal Shakespeare Company season with a new staging of Shakespeare’s original rom-com, Much Ado About Nothing, set in the glossy world of professional football in a new production featuring Freema Agyeman as Beatrice and Nick Blood as Benedick. Watch the first look video above!

It's all kicking off in Messina... The winners are back from the action and a celebrity wedding is on the cards. But not everyone wants the big day to go off without a hitch. Watch Freema Agyeman and Nick Blood as Beatrice and Benedick in Michael Longhurst's bold new take on Shakespeare's original rom-com. 


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos