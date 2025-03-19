Video: Watch the Trailer For MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Royal Shakespeare Company

The new production is directed by Michael Longhurst.
Director Michael Longhurst kicks off the Royal Shakespeare Company season with a new staging of Shakespeare’s original rom-com, Much Ado About Nothing, set in the glossy world of professional football in a new production featuring Freema Agyeman as Beatrice and Nick Blood as Benedick. Watch the first look video above!
It's all kicking off in Messina... The winners are back from the action and a celebrity wedding is on the cards. But not everyone wants the big day to go off without a hitch. Watch Freema Agyeman and Nick Blood as Beatrice and Benedick in Michael Longhurst's bold new take on Shakespeare's original rom-com.