Companies of LES MISERABLES, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA & MARY POPPINS Prepare for BGT Performance

Check out photos of Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cameron Mackintosh and more on the stage of the Prince Edward Theatre.

Oct. 8, 2020  

60 performers will be coming together for the finale of Britain's Got Talent on Saturday, 10th October at 7:30pm on ITV!

Presented by Cameron Mackintosh, cast members from Mary Poppins, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables - The Staged Concert will be bringing theater to our screens with dazzling performances! See Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones, Shan Ako, Killian Donnelly, Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp and more.

