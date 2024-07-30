Cast Set For The National Theatre's CORIOLANUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, directed by National Theatre Associate Lyndsey Turner (Under Milk Wood, The Crucible) and featuring David Oyelowo (Selma, Lawmen: Bass Reeves) in the titular role, as rehearsals begin on the South Bank.

Joining the cast, who will perform on the Olivier stage from 11 September to 9 November, are Chereen Buckley, Ashley Gerlach, Sam Hazeldine, Kemi-Bo Jacobs, Marcia Lecky, Pamela Nomvete, Oliver Senton and Jo Stone-Fewings. Four young performers will also share the role of Young Marcius across the season: Kyron Allen, Deniro-Carter Bhola, Kaelum Nelson and Cale Cole.

They join previously announced cast members Luke Aquilina, Anushka Chakravarti, Anton Cross, Patrick Elue, Peter Forbes, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Conor McLeod, Jordan Metcalfe, David Oyelowo, Richard Pryal, Jordan Rhys, Stephanie Street and John Vernon.

Unrivalled in the art of war, undefeated on the field of battle, Coriolanus is Rome’s greatest soldier. When a legendary victory brings the opportunity of high office, he is persuaded to stand for election. But while populist politicians tell the people what they want to hear, Coriolanus refuses to play the game. As Rome’s most celebrated warrior becomes its most dangerous enemy, the future of the city and its hero hangs in the balance.

The creative team includes director Lyndsey Turner, set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Annemarie Woods, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Tom Gibbons, video designer Ash J Woodward, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan, composer Angus MacRae, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Shereen Ibrahim, associate set designer Claudia Fragoso, associate costume designer Philip Engleheart, and staff director Júlia Levai.

The season will run in the Olivier theatre from 11 September – 9 November 2024, with a press night on Tuesday 24 September.

Comments