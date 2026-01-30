Carrie Hope Fletcher Will Embark on Ghost Light UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carrie Hope Fletcher, one of the UK's most-loved musical theatre stars, is set to light up cathedrals, across the UK this October with her breathtaking new Ghost Light concert tour. The show will also play at Cadogan Hall in London on Saturday 24 October.

This autumn, audiences will experience Carrie as never before. With her unmistakable voice and spellbinding storytelling, she is set to illuminate each sacred space. From intimate, heartfelt moments to soaring, show-stopping numbers, this is a rare chance to witness one of the West End's brightest stars in an atmosphere of pure magic.

Throughout the evening, Carrie will guide audiences on a journey through the history of some of the UK's most iconic stages, revealing the hidden stories and spirits that hide backstage behind the curtains. She'll be singing songs from her expansive repertoire, as well as brand new renditions, never before heard.

Tour Dates

8th October - Lichfield Cathedral

9th October - Llandaff Cathedral

10th October - Coventry Cathedral

16th October – Stoke Minster

17th October - Carlisle Cathedral

21st October – Cottiers Theatre (Glasgow)

22nd October - Durham Cathedral

23rd October - Worcester Cathedral

24th October – Cadogan Hall

28th October - Selby Abbey

29th October - Chester Cathedral

30th – October - Ely Cathedral

31st October - Portsmouth Cathedral

About Carrie Hope Fletcher

Theatre: Jovie in Elf (West End), Calamity Jane in Calamity Jane (UK Tour), Elizabeth in The Crown Jewels (West End/UK Tour), Grusha in The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Rose Theatre), Cinderella in Cinderella (West End), Fantine in Les Misérables: The Concert (West End), Veronica Sawyer in Heathers (West End/The Other Palace), Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family (UK Tour), Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty (Marlowe Theatre), Brenda in The Christmasaurus Live (Eventim Apollo), Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Beth in Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds (Arena Tour) and Eponine in Les Misérables (West End). She is also a four-time WhatsOnStage Award winner, recognised with Best Actress in a Musical for her performances in Cinderella, Heathers and The Addams Family, as well as Best Takeover in a Role for Les Misérables. From March 2026, Carrie will star as Jenna in the UK tour of Waitress.

Concerts: Carrie has headlined two successful solo tours, An Open Book (2023) and Love Letters (2024), showcasing her as a leading voice on stage in her own right. Alongside this, she has appeared in a wide range of celebrated concerts, from Once in Concert at the London Palladium and Witches of Eastwick at the Sondheim Theatre to collaborations with renowned composers such as Jason Robert Brown and Andrew Lippa.

Music: Her debut solo album When the Curtain Falls reached the UK Top 20 and hit number two in the iTunes Soundtrack Charts. She has also been recognised in the music world as a GRAMMY nominee for Cinderella (Original Cast Album) and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert.

Books: Carrie is an accomplished author across fiction, non-fiction and children's literature. She made her debut with All I Know Now: Wonderings and Reflections on Growing Up Gracefully and has since written a number of novels including On the Other Side, All That She Can See, When the Curtain Falls, In the Time We Lost and With This Kiss. She introduced her storytelling to younger readers with Into the Spotlight and, most recently, The Double Trouble Society.

Social Media: Alongside her stage and writing career, Carrie has built a strong online presence engaging large audiences on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, where her content regularly reaches millions. She was also recognised in the Sunday TimesInfluencer List as one of the UK's top 100 influencers.