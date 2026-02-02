Ben Wishaw and Aimee Lou Wood to Star in One-Night-Only Reading of DEBRIS for Theatre503

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre503 will present an exclusive fundraising event on 4 March 2026 at The Cinema in the Power Station, supporting the company’s work as the UK’s only theatre dedicated solely to debut playwrights. The one-night-only, star-studded evening will feature a script-in-hand reading of Debris, the debut play by acclaimed writer Dennis Kelly, hosted by Theatre503 and presented in partnership with The Cinema in the Power Station.

The reading is staged over two decades since Debris premiered at Theatre503, introducing Dennis Kelly as one of one of the UK’s most distinctive contemporary voices. Ben Whishaw and Aimee Lou Wood, two of the UKs most celebrated actors, will play the roles of Michael and Michelle.

The evening will include a Q&A with the cast and special guests on the importance of new writing for theatre and the power of debut plays.

Priority booking will open for Friends and Patrons of Theatre503 from 10am, 4 February, with general sale opening 10am, 11 February. All proceeds from the event will go directly towards supporting Theatre503’s work with emerging playwrights.