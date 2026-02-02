MISS SAIGON to Play a West End Season at the Prince Edward Theatre in 2027

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Miss Saigon will play a strictly limited West End season in 2027, more than a decade since Miss Saigon last performed in London, at that same theatre. Currently on UK & Ireland Tour that is booking through to August 2026 and includes return visits to Manchester and Birmingham due to phenomenal demand, Miss Saigon will begin performances at the Prince Edward Theatre in May 2027.

Full information about the West End season, including dates and casting, will be announced at a later date.

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as The Engineer. There, she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s original production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s epic musical MISS SAIGON became one of the most successful musicals in history. The original Broadway production of MISS SAIGON opened on April 11, 1991, and played for nearly ten years with its 4,097 performances attended by more than 6.3 million people. Cameron’s last London production of MISS SAIGON opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim. During this run, in 2016, the spectacular 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this timeless musical, featuring appearances by the original cast, including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga, took place and was filmed for television and cinema and continues to be shown around the world. Re-opening in Tokyo this Autumn, MISS SAIGON continues to be one of the most successful and popular western musicals ever, breaking box office records across Asia with local companies, including recent sold-out seasons in Japan, Korea, Manila and Singapore where the show is regularly produced.

The soaring musical score features the hit songs The Heat is On in Saigon, The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and The American Dream. September 2024 marked 35 years since the show’s opening in the West End.

Miss Saigon has been performed in 33 countries, 378 cities in 15 different languages, has won 75 major awards including 2 Olivier Awards, 3 Tony Awards, and 4 Drama Desk Awards and has been seen by over 38 million people worldwide.

Miss Saigon has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from the original French text by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler and New Orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe based on the Original by William David Brohn.