THE MUSIC OF FLEETWOOD MAC BY CANDLELIGHT is Coming to the Palladium

Simon Gordon and Daniel Wood of Kinda Dusty Ltd. will present The Music of Fleetwood Mac by Candlelight, a gala concert celebrating 50 years of Rhiannon and the era-defining, self-titled album in a concert packed with timeless music, legendary songs and spellbinding performances including special guests Remember Monday. The concert will take place at the London Palladium on Sunday 31 May 2026 at 7.30pm with tickets on sale Friday 6 February, 10am.

The Music of Fleetwood Mac by Candlelight has had sold-out performances across the UK, Australia and New Zealand and it now brings the magic to London on an even grander scale. Audiences are invited to experience an evening of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits reimagined live by candlelight. The concert features a sensational cast of West End vocalists joined by a world-class 13-piece live band, delivering the rich harmonies, raw emotion and electrifying energy that made Fleetwood Mac one of the most beloved bands of all time. This is more than a concert, it’s a celebration of legacy, artistry and music that continues to resonate across generations.

The evening will include a special guest performance from Eurovision stars Remember Monday, bringing their signature vocals and contemporary flair to the iconic songs of the legendary Fleetwood Mac.

Starring alongside Remember Monday will be Benjamin Purkiss (The Time Traveller’s Wife, Chester Storyhouse; Zorro the Musical, Charing Cross Theatre/Hope Mill Theatre), Becca Wickes (Evita, Curve Leicester; We Will Rock You, London Coliseum), Charlie Fights (Saturday Night Fever; Candlelight Concerts), Charlotte Payne (ABBA Voyage, London; Potted Panto, West End), Dan Conway (Kinky Boots the Musical, UK Tour; Candlelight Concerts, Australia/New Zealand), Georgia Gagen (School of Rock, Asia Tour; Heathers, The Other Palace), Nathan Lodge (The 8th Fold, Duchess Theatre; USHERS: The Front of House Musical, Soho Theatre), Rhiannon Chesterman (Young Frankenstein The Musical, Hope Mill Theatre; Rock of Ages, UK Tour), Rory Taylor (Thriller Live, West End/UK & European Tours; Rent, 20th Anniversary Tour), Sam Toland Leigh (The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre; Bat Out Of Hell The Musical, Dominion Theatre); Sandra Regan (Godspell, Dance House Theatre Manchester; Candlelight Concerts) and Stevie Hutchinson (Sinatra The Musical, Birmingham Rep Theatre; Sylvia, Old Vic).

Fleetwood Mac by Candlelight includes some of the most iconic songs of all time, including Rhiannon, The Chain, Don’t Stop, Little Lies, Go Your Own Way, Dreams and many more.