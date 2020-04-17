BWW Review: TREASURE ISLAND, National Theatre At Home

Polly Findlay's brilliant gender-bending production of Treasure Island for The National Theatre was a hit back in 2014 and now comes to a screen near you as part of their National Theatre At Home series.

It is not just boys who need adventures; Bryony Lavery's adaptation addressed the gender balance of Robert Louis Stevenson's 1881 original story, but the production maintains all the excitement and thrilling exploits, whilst avoiding any of the pantomime clichés that are now so associated with the story.

Jim Hawkins is now Jemima, but she refuses to conform to either gender stereotype. Terrified when pirates invade her grandmother's inn, her desire of adventure takes over as she resolves to find the treasure of legendary Captain Flint. We follow Jim and the rest of a very motley crew as they encounter danger, tests of loyalty and treachery on the high seas.

The production, as the book is, is a celebration of the resourcefulness and brave honour of children. It is also a glimpse into a coming-of-age tale of a girl trying to find her way in life. Jim is played with wonderful energy by Patsy Ferran; she is full of heart, quick and witty, with a cheeky charm as she acts as both character and narrator.

Long John Silver remains a man, played brilliantly by Arthur Darvill, less as a pantomime villain pirate, but more subtly dangerous and skilfully charming. He befriends Jim, beguiling her by teaching her how to read the stars, but we later learn of his duplicity and that he is only interested in her map where X marks the spot. His animatronic parrot is also a star.

A superb performance from Joshua James gives the reformed pirate character of Ben Gunn much depth and sympathy. Some elements of his character are reminiscent of Shakespeare's Poor Tom in King Lear, as he shows some clear mental trauma from his years of isolation on the island.

The excellent cast is brimming with vigour and energy and has some standout performers, such as Claire-Louise Corwell's brutally hilarious Joan the Goat and Alexandra Maher, who brings morality and courage as the ship's Dr Livesey.

Lizzie Clachan's famous design is breath-taking, even viewed on a screen. Impressively dramatic and technically clever; huge arched ribs enclose the stage as though the ship is also a ribcage of some sort. The deck moves upwards to show a maze of cabins beneath and later, underground caves. The roof of the theatre full of stars is simply stunning.

A small criticism is that the overall narrative is sometimes jumbled, meaning potential confusion for those who are unfamiliar with the story. The sword fights are also a bit lacklustre and needed more menace and jeopardy.

However, this is a visually impressive and genuinely captivating way of retelling such a familiar story. For children and adults alike, this is a rip-roaring production.

Treasure Island is on The National Theatre's YouTube Channel until 23 April as part of their National Theatre At Home initiative

Photo Credit: Johan Persson





