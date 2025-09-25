BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL Will Transfer to the West End Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following multiple smash-hit Broadway runs and a major US tour, Beetlejuice: The Musical will make its West End debut at London's Prince Edward Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, with performances beginning in May 2026.

The London production resurrects its otherworldly Broadway creative team, featuring a Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King with Music and Lyrics by Eddie Perfect and will be directed by two-time Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Here Lies Love).

Tickets go on general sale Thursday, 30 October 2025. Want to be the first to hear from the other side? Sign up for priority news, ticketing information and the chance to win a trip to see the show on Broadway at www.beetlejuicemusical.co.uk

Based on Tim Burton's beloved movie classic, this wildly funny - and weirdly life-affirming – musical tells the tale of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager sharing her home with a pair of newly-deads and the demonic ghost-with-the-most, Beetlejuice. He's dead trouble, but if you really want to feel alive, just say his name three times…

With a gleefully irreverent book, head-spinning set design and a score that's out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is a ‘feast for the eyes and soul' (Entertainment Weekly). Outrageous, but with a big (cold) heart, this is ‘screamingly good fun!' (Variety) that'll make you want to live - and make the most of every Day-O!

James Lane, Producer, Crossroads Live says of the transfer: "The wait is over! We are beyond thrilled to be working alongside Warner Bros. and the ingenious team behind Beetlejuice to bring this highly anticipated Broadway hit to London's West End at last. There is nothing else quite like this show, and audiences really are in for a terrifyingly hilarious treat at the spectacular Prince Edward Theatre next year."

"After three successful Broadway engagements, a record-setting 88-city North American tour, and captivating audiences across international stages in Tokyo, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, and Melbourne, Beetlejuice will finally arrive in the United Kingdom,” continue producers Mark Kaufman (Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures) and Kevin McCormick (Langley Park Productions). “We are thrilled Beetlejuice will soon make its debut in London's West End with its signature wit and irreverence.”

The London production brings together Beetlejuice The Musical's celebrated Broadway team: Book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (Castle Rock) & Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Anthony King (Broad City), an original score (Music and Lyrics) by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), Tony Award-winning Director, Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Incidental Music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire) with Additional Arrangements by Kris Kukul and Eddie Perfect

Beetlejuice: The Musical features Scenic Design by four-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by six time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), Sound Design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), Projection Design by five-time Tony Award-nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), Puppet Design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), Hair & Wig Design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, Make-Up Design by Joe Dulude II, Dance Arrangements by David Dabbon, Music Producer, Matt Stine, Casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CSA, UK General Management, Crossroads Live UK and US General Management by Bespoke Theatricals.

Full casting for the hellishly hilarious London production is to be announced.

Beetlejuice: The Musical is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning cult Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros., Beetlejuice, with Story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder.

Beetlejuice: The Musical opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in 2019 and again at the Marquis Theatre in 2022 - following the COVID-19 shutdown - playing 679 combined performances. The first national US tour just concluded an 88-city tour with a final Broadway resurrection planned at the Palace Theatre, where it plays 41 performances from Wednesday, 8 October. Beetlejuice: The Musical has played internationally in Tokyo, Seoul and Melbourne and is set to open in Abu Dhabi this November.

Beetlejuice: The Musical is produced in the UK by Crossroads Live and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.