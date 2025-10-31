Video: Isabella Esler Sings 'Dead Mom' From BEETLEJUICE on GMA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







During the third morning of Good Morning America on Friday, Beetlejuice star Isabella Esler (Lydia Deetz) took the stage to perform "Dead Mom," from the hit musical. Ahead of the performance, she and her co-star Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) chatted with the hosts about bringing the spooky favorite back to Broadway for a limited 13-week run. Check out their conversation and Estler's performance now.

In the first hour, the cast performed a medley of songs from the hit musical, including "Day-O" and a special GMA version of "The Whole 'Being Dead' Thing" where Beetlejuice professes his love for the morning show. The musical is now running at the Palace Theatre through January 3, 2026.

The cast of Beetlejuice includes Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Will Burton as Adam, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Jenni Barber as Delia, Madison Mosley as Lydia at select performances, and feature Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout.

Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite 1988 film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a recently deceased couple and a demon with a flair for the outrageous. With a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and direction by Alex Timbers.