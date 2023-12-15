BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Be Richmond Theatre's 2024 Pantomime

Following the success of 2023-24’s pantomime DICK WHITTINGTON, Richmond Theatre are delighted to announce the title for their 2024-25 pantomime: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.

One of the most romantic pantomimes of all time, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will be a spectacular and enchanting production for all the family.

Dreaming of a happier life, Belle finds herself transported to a cursed castle and held captive by a terrifying beast. To her surprise, the castle is full of magical characters placed under a spell by an evil enchantress. Can Belle see beyond the monster and fall in love with her captor before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose? Or will the Beast’s selfishness cost him the world he once knew and the hand of the girl who has melted his heart?

Featuring spectacular special effects, beautiful costumes and scenery, and a chance for audiences to come together and share the magic of live theatre, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the spellbinding pantomime you won’t want to miss!

Star casting to be announced.