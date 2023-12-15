Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Be Richmond Theatre's 2024 Pantomime

The show will run from 7 December 2024 – 5 January 2025

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 4 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Be Richmond Theatre's 2024 Pantomime

Following the success of  2023-24’s pantomime DICK WHITTINGTON, Richmond Theatre are delighted to announce the title for their 2024-25 pantomime: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. 

One of the most romantic pantomimes of all time, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will be a spectacular and enchanting production for all the family. 

Dreaming of a happier life, Belle finds herself transported to a cursed castle and held captive by a terrifying beast. To her surprise, the castle is full of magical characters placed under a spell by an evil enchantress. Can Belle see beyond the monster and fall in love with her captor before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose? Or will the Beast’s selfishness cost him the world he once knew and the hand of the girl who has melted his heart? 

Featuring spectacular special effects, beautiful costumes and scenery, and a chance for audiences to come together and share the magic of live theatre, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the spellbinding pantomime you won’t want to miss! 

Star casting to be announced.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Guest Blog: Writer and Actor Kate Sumpter on Fat-Shaming, Health and Sin Photo
Guest Blog: Writer and Actor Kate Sumpter on Fat-Shaming, Health and Sin

Six years ago, I was partially paralysed, unable to walk normally, and too weak to jump even an inch. I was also receiving more compliments on my body than ever. 

2
Paul Merton and Suki Webster Will Perform a Residency at The Comedy Store Photo
Paul Merton and Suki Webster Will Perform a Residency at The Comedy Store

The Comedy Store has announced that Paul Merton and Suki Webster, two of the UK’s leading improvisers, will be bringing their highly anticipated brand new improv show to London’s legendary Comedy Store for a weekly residency every Wednesday from 6 March 2024.

3
Save up to 51% on the West End Transfer of HAMNET Photo
Save up to 51% on the West End Transfer of HAMNET

Experience the Royal Shakespeare Company’s hotly anticipated stage adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel Hamnet, adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Erica Whyman. 

4
Kate Fleetwood and Callum Scott Howells Join A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Theatre Royal Bath Photo
Kate Fleetwood and Callum Scott Howells Join A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Theatre Royal Bath

It is announced that Dominic West will lead an all-star cast in this hotly anticipated production, as he is joined by Olivier and Tony Award nominee Kate Fleetwood (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Macbeth, London Road) and BAFTA Cymru Award winner Callum Scott Howells, star of Channel 4’s It’s A Sin and West End phenomenon Cabaret. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the TabardPhotos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard
Royal Albert Hall Adds GHOSTBUSTERS to its Films In Concert Series for 2024Royal Albert Hall Adds GHOSTBUSTERS to its Films In Concert Series for 2024
Save up to 75% on Cabaret Extravaganza LA CLIQUESave up to 75% on Cabaret Extravaganza LA CLIQUE
Review: ULSTER AMERICAN, Riverside StudiosReview: ULSTER AMERICAN, Riverside Studios

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed! Video
Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
I NEED THAT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You