Arcola Theatre Announces Its Autumn 2019 Season

Arcola Theatre today announces its Autumn 2019 season: seven shows that explore the power of truth and imagination in troubled times. There are two London premieres, one UK premiere, one European premiere and one world premiere. Every play in the season has been written or adapted by a female writer, and over half are directed by women. Arcola co-produces with trailblazing companies, from some of the youngest to one of the most established in the world.

Three true stories offer extraordinary insights. #WeAreArrested, Arcola's first co-production with the Royal Shakespeare Company, exposes the risks to journalists in an age of fake news. Dael Orlandersmith's Until The Flood takes a multifaceted look at race in America today, based on real-life interviews. Beryl, Maxine Peake's freewheeling play about cyclist Beryl Burton, reveals the historic and inspirational struggles of women in sport.

Four more masterful plays attest to the power of the imagination. Anna Bella Eema, from Pulitzer Prize finalist Lisa D'Amour, is a wildly inventive blend of ghost story, fairytale and coming-of-age fantasy. Zinnie Harris' Meet Me At Dawn remoulds the ancient legend of Orpheus and Eurydice into a 21st century story about a woman stranded with and without her girlfriend. Hunger, adapted from the radical novel by Norwegian writer Knut Hamsun, follows a young, creative mind on the margins. Finally, Winsome Pinnock's One Under - reimagined for a new staging by Graeae - sparks a vital discussion about mental health and invisible disabilities.

All tickets are priced between £10 and £27, with discounts available when you book multiple shows at once. Arcola's long-running Pay What You Can scheme, which will continue every Tuesday, ensures that there are no financial barriers to accessing the season.

Arcola's Artistic Director Mehmet Ergen said: "Arcola is a theatre for the many: open to all, and giving voice to the struggles of all. This new season meets our troubled times with powerful and international visions of hope and change. I can't wait to see them come to life on our stages."

Today Arcola also announces relaxed performances for the Autumn season, and that patrons can now book seats that accommodate their specific access requirements online, independently of the Box Office. Arcola's Access Development Manager James York said:

"Making our work as accessible as possible is a priority for Arcola Theatre. Our Autumn season adds more relaxed performances than ever before, and major improvements to the online booking experience for disabled patrons. We're excited to be hosting Graeae in this new season, and look forward to further expanding our learning and our access offering."

Booking is now open for Arcola Supporters.

Public booking opens on Wednesday 10 July at 10am.

--

Wed 4 September - Sat 28 September 2019

UNTIL THE FLOOD (European premiere)

http://arco.la/flood

Wed 11 September - Sat 12 October 2019

ANNA BELLA EEMA (UK premiere)

http://arco.la/annabella

Wed 9 October - Sat 9 November 2019

MEET ME AT DAWN (London premiere)

http://arco.la/dawn

Wed 16 October - Sat 16 November 2019

BERYL

http://arco.la/beryl

Wed 13 November - Sat 7 December 2019

#WEAREARRESTED (London premiere)

http://arco.la/arrested

Wed 20 November - Sat 21 December 2019

HUNGER (World premiere)

http://arco.la/hunger

Tue 10 December - Sat 21 December 2019

ONE UNDER

http://arco.la/under





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You