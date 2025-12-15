Anna Lapwood and Friends Will Celebrate International Women's Day at the Royal Albert Hall

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Classical superstar Anna Lapwood will mark International Women's Day with a special recital at the Royal Albert Hall spotlighting female composers – and featuring special guest artists.

Lapwood, the Hall's official Organist, will perform an eclectic set including organ arrangements of highlights from her favourite film soundtracks, classical organ works and world premieres of commissions from Olivia Belli and Rachel Portman. She will be joined at the show on Sunday 8 March 2026 by musical friends including saxophonist Jess Gillam and singer-songwriter Katie Melua, collaborating with the Pembroke College Girls' Choir and conductor Luke Fitzgerald.

Anna Lapwood said: “International Women's Day is a day I always associate with celebration! Celebrating community, inspiration, and the many people who have paved the way for women in music today. I'm so excited to have this opportunity to share the stage with so many people who inspire me; Jess, Katie, and the singers from the Pembroke College Girls' Choir, conducted by Luke Fitzgerald. Come and join us for this celebration, where I'll be sharing some of my favourite music with you, from classic film soundtracks to new commissions and pieces by some of the most iconic female composers throughout history.”

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We're delighted to be showcasing this one-off performance from Anna to mark International Women's Day, spotlighting great works by female composers, including these two exciting new commissions. It's such a pleasure and a privilege for us to work with Anna in her capacity as the Hall's official Organist, and this show promises to be another spectacular evening from one of the most remarkable artists working today.”

Anna Lapwood MBE has been hailed as “classical music's Taylor Swift” (Harper's Bazaar) and was named this year on the Sunday Times'' Young Power List, celebrating the most powerful 30 people under 30 in the UK. She was a Royal Albert Hall Associate Artist from 2022-25, alongside Jess Gillam, before becoming the venue's Official Organist.

Lapwood has today announced the two successful applicants to be the Hall's first ever organ scholars: Zosia Herlihy-O'Brien and Molly Hord will receive 12 months of support from the Royal Albert Hall to support the development of their playing, and their careers in the industry. They were selected unanimously by a panel that included Anna; James Ainscough, Chief Executive of the Royal Albert Hall; Sarah MacDonald, the President of the Royal College of Organists; and Andrew Forbes, Director of Music at Glasgow Cathedral, following a two-round process that culminated in live auditions on the Hall's Grand Organ.

Herlihy-O'Brien, 24, came to the UK from New Zealand to study a Master's degree at the Royal College of Music, and is now organist of the Charterhouse London, as well as a classical conductor. Her tenure as organ scholar will run throughout 2026. Hord, 20, who is currently the senior organ scholar at Pembroke College, Cambridge, began playing the organ just four years ago, completing her Grade 8 four months later, and has since performed at the BBC Proms and on tour in Canada. Her year as organ scholar begins in July 2026.

Over the next 18 months, the scholars will each have access to the Grand Organ for rehearsals, perform as special guests at a Hall show, and shadow Anna at concerts, as well as working with her and the venue on outreach events to inspire the next generation of organ enthusiasts.

In demand worldwide as a concerto soloist and recitalist, Lapwood has attracted over three million social media followers, and connects with listeners as a presenter on BBC Radio and TV, and on Classic FM. She has brought the Hall's organ to a new generation through performances with artists including Bonobo, AURORA, Florence + the Machine, and RAYE. Lapwood is a recipient of the Royal Philharmonic Society's prestigious Gamechanger award, and her discography as an exclusive Sony Classical artist includes the 2025 release of Firedove, an album combining original compositions and works freshly arranged for organ. Her sold-out Christmas show comes to the venue on Thursday.

When it was unveiled 154 years ago, the Grand Organ was the biggest musical instrument in the world, described by its builder, Henry Willis, as “The Voice of Jupiter”. It was played at the Hall's opening ceremony in 1871, where its wind system was powered by two steam engines, and the rollcall of musicians who've performed on it include Camille Saint-Saëns, Anton Bruckner, Pink Floyd's Richard Wright, and British rock band Muse. Frank Zappa called the organ “mighty and majestic” – before breaking into a ferocious take of ‘Louie Louie', featuring Don Preston at the console – and the opening titles of cult '70s movie Rollerball were played on the instrument.

Anna Lapwood first performed at the Hall as a teenager in 2012 when she was a member of the National Youth Orchestra. She returned as a soloist during the 2021 BBC Proms season, and has since headlined the venue – performing new works by Max Richter, Kristina Arakelyan and Isobel Waller-Bridge alongside film music and core classics – as well as demonstrating the organ to luminaries such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Cruise.

Photo Credit: Sisi Burn