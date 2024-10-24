Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS Extends to October 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Lloyd Webber’s STARLIGHT EXPRESS at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre has extended booking with tickets now on sale through to 26 October 2025. This will be the fourth booking extension since the show opened to great critical acclaim in June this year.

Michael Harrison said, “Andrew and I and everyone associated with Starlight are absolutely thrilled with the way the public have embraced our new production and the standing ovations and rapturous applause the cast receive every night. It’s wonderful to already be announcing our fourth extension and we look forward to welcoming many more audiences into the Starlight auditorium.”

A highly anticipated cast recording of this new production at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre will be released on 8th November and is now available for pre-order HERE. The new STARLIGHT EXPRESS album was recorded at Air Edel Studios in London and produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Matthew Brind and Andrei Basirov. Fans can have an early taster with the recent release of fan favourite Crazy and the brand-new track Hydrogen.

STARLIGHT EXPRESS introduces Jeevan Braich as Rusty, Kayna Montecillo as Pearl, Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy, Al Knott as Greaseball, Eve Humphrey as Dinah and Tom Pigram as Electra.

The STARLIGHT EXPRESS cast also includes Jamie Addison, Jessie Angell, Ollie Augustin, Charles Butcher, Renz Cardenas, Catherine Cornwall, Jamie Cruttenden, Kelly Downing, Isaac Edwards, Asher Forth, Sam Gallacher, Lucy Glover, Pablo Gómez Jones, Scott Hayward, Lilianna Hendy, Dante Hutchinson, Lewis Kidd, Hannah Kiss, Oscar Kong, Emily Martinez, Deearna Mclean, Marianthe Panas, David Peter-Brown, Harrison Peterkin, RED, Bethany Rose-Lythgoe, Charlie Russell, Gary Sheridan, Jessica Vaux, Jaydon Vijn, Lara Vina Uzcatia, and Ashlyn Weekes.

The young actors are Shaniyah Abrahams, Cristian Buttaci, Barnaby Halliwell, and Mimi Soetan.

As a child’s train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express’.

Seen by over 20 million people across the world, STARLIGHT EXPRESS is a true theatrical event, fully immersing audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling, as the incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre’s most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

STARLIGHT EXPRESS has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, is directed by Luke Sheppard, with set designer Tim Hatley, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Gareth Owen, video designer Andrzej Goulding, new orchestrations by Matthew Brind with Andrew Lloyd Webber, musical supervision by Matthew Brind & David Wilson, musical direction by Laura Bangay and casting by Pearson Casting.

With thrilling new choreography by Ashley Nottingham, STARLIGHT EXPRESS also sees the return of Arlene Phillips as creative dramaturg.

The Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is a state-of-the-art cultural destination in Wembley Park, London’s most exciting new neighbourhood, only 12 minutes from central London. The venue is a short 5-minute walk from the tube, moments away from the iconic Olympic Way. There are great parking options on site and the theatre is easily accessible via the M25 and M1.

