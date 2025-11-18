Schools Will Centre Stage at STARLIGHT EXPRESS in Celebration of World Theatre Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of World Theatre Day, schools will take centre stage at the Olivier Award-winning London production of Starlight Express, courtesy of LW Entertainment, Michael Harrison Entertainment and Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, with support from The School Trip.

Schools across the UK are being invited to enter I Am the Starlight – a unique competition where a group from one primary and one secondary school will win the chance to see the show and then perform live on stage at the spectacular Starlight Auditorium, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on Thursday 26 March 2026 – just ahead of World Theatre Day.

To take part, schools need to perform, record and upload a section of the iconic song “Starlight Express”. Entries will be judged by a panel including members of the Starlight Express company, and will be judged on their musicality, vocal technique, stage presence and expression!

Michael Harrison says: "Engagement in the arts changes lives. The transformative power of music for children is universally recognised, and I am thrilled to be launching this opportunity with Starlight Express. This is your school's chance to shine. Could you be the Starlight?”

For more information on how to enter your school group, and to read the terms and conditions for “I am the Starlight” visit starlightexpresslondon.com/education or contact Schools@starlightexpress.com

The initiative is supported by LW Entertainment's long-time printed music publishing partner, Hal Leonard. The official songbook for Starlight Express was published in August 2025, featuring all the classic songs as well as previously unpublished arrangements for “Hydrogen”, “I Do” and “I Am Me”.

Seen by over 30 million people across the world, Starlight Express is a true theatrical event, fully immersing audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling, as the incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre's most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

As a child's train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express'.