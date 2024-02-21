AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Starring Matt Smith Extends West End Run

Thomas Ostermeier’s bold reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, originally produced at Schaubühne Berlin, has extended due to public demand, now completing its run on 13 April.

Opening last night at the Duke of York’s Theatre, the production stars Matt Smith as Dr Stockmann alongside Jessica Brown Findlay (Katharina Stockmann), Priyanga Burford (Aslaksen), Zachary Hart (Billing), Paul Hilton (Peter Stockmann), Nigel Lindsay (Morten Kiil), and Shubham Saraf (Hovstad).

About AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

by Henrik Ibsen

In a version by Thomas Ostermeier and Florian Borchmeyer

Conceived and directed by: Thomas Ostermeier

Originally produced by Schaubühne Berlin

What is truth without power?

Doubt spreads faster than disease in Ibsen’s thought-provoking play about truth in a society driven by power and money.

When Dr Stockmann makes an unbelievable discovery about the healing waters in his local baths, he holds the future of the town in his hands, but those with everything to lose refuse to accept his word. As the battle goes beyond contaminated water, barriers are broken in this contemporary production as Ostermeier shows us why this perennial classic will be relevant forever.

Making his West End debut, celebrated director Thomas Ostermeier‘s iconoclastic production of An Enemy of the People premieres at the Duke of York’s Theatre for a strictly limited run.