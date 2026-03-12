THE LADY BOYS OF BANGKOK Will Bring FULL MOON to Shepherd’s Bush Green This Summer

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One of the UK's most colourful and long-running cabaret spectaculars arrives in central London this summer as The Lady Boys of Bangkok bring their brand new show Full Moon to Shepherd's Bush Green from 27 June to 12 July 2026.

Staged inside the company's glamorous Sabai Pavilion – a custom-built, heated pink cabaret tent with table seating, plush carpeting and well-stocked bars – the show promises a dazzling night of music, comedy and high-energy performance inspired by Thailand's vibrant cabaret traditions.

Featuring nine ladyboy performers, four male dancers and a drag host, the show is a dazzling cabaret spectacular featuring elaborate costumes, choreographed routines and show-stopping theatrical moments. Expect chart-topping pop hits and around 400 glittering costumes in a fast-paced celebration of glamour, identity and pure escapist entertainment. While London has a growing cabaret scene, The Lady Boys of Bangkok offers a large-scale international revue experience that is genuinely unlike anything else currently playing

Since first premiering in 1998, The Lady Boys of Bangkok has become a touring phenomenon, entertaining more than one million people across the UK and internationally, including runs in Australia and South Africa. The show has also become a regular fixture at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it has returned almost every year since its debut.

While the production made a limited short appearance in London's West End at the Queen's Theatre in 1998, the spectacular Sabai Pavilion experience has never before appeared in central London, making this Shepherd's Bush run a rare opportunity for London audiences to experience the full touring show in its signature venue.

Creative Director Hayley Gandey said: “There's something very special about bringing Ladyboys of Bangkok back to London. The show has entertained over a million people since it began, and audiences come for the glamour, the comedy and the joy of the experience. It's a celebration of performance, and we're excited to invite London audiences to join the party.”

Thai Company Manager and performer Oak (Taweesak Samdangrit) also commented: “For many of us, performing in Ladyboys of Bangkok is a way of sharing a part of Thai cabaret culture with audiences around the world. It's wonderful to see people from different backgrounds come together and enjoy the show. Our goal every night is simple — we want people to forget about their worries, laugh, dance in their seats and leave with a big smile on their faces.”

Over the years the show has welcomed a host of celebrity visitors including Rylan Clark, Russell Tovey, Gail Porter, Katie Price, Chelsea Healey and stars from shows including Coronation Street, Geordie Shore and Gogglebox.

Tickets and information for all shows are available here.