AMENDMENTS: A PLAY ON WORDS Comes to The Old Red Lion in October

Performances run from 4 – 14 October.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

AMENDMENTS: A PLAY ON WORDS Comes to The Old Red Lion in October

AMENDMENTS: A PLAY ON WORDS Comes to The Old Red Lion in October

Following sell-out shows on their UK tour, Amendments: A Play On Words. Will visit the Old Red Lion pub theatre in London from 04 – 14 October.

The UK tour of amendments marks Middleweight theatre's 10th anniversary and following a highly acclaimed tour in 2019, is back exploring the diminishment and arguments of language within the workplace, sexism, gender/s and much more on a journey of dazzling word play and (sometimes), controversial debate - over what is and what is not acceptable to say.

Situated within a stringent office environment, the drama begins smack in the middle of Kenneth, the company manager, reprimanding his subordinate colleague, John, over the hot-topic of harassment.  From the first second, audiences are exposed to unrelenting bombardment of dialogue and comedy - delivered with sniper-like precision that is guaranteed to split opinion and ask the questions: Has 'political correctness' gone mad? Is censorship overshadowing common sense? Or are they vital components to protect our vulnerable from prejudice? 

amendments: A Play On Words is presented by Middleweight Theatre.  Regular attendees of the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Middle-Weight Theatre made their production debut with, original comedy ʻSound Biteʼ, in 2013, and have since gone on to perform all over the United Kingdom in various well known (and unknown), venues and arts / theatre festivals. It is written by Matt Roberts, and directed by Tom Stabb. Other core members include: Al Wadlan, Chrissy Slevin and Jen Wetherhead - covering all various and crucial roles in the development of the company - such as performing, stage management, set / prop / costume design, LFX and technical.


A cast announcement will follow.

Writer Matt Roberts says “ We believe in producing thoughtful and funny theatre that's both topical and relevant to our audience. Our aim is to encourage debate and exploration thought a variety of topics, in this case the use of language and political correctness.  As a writer I love to lead our people in One Direction and turn that on its head at an hinge point in the show which may leave them to question both theirs and other attitudes in quite a probing way”

Tom Stabb Director adds “ What we do is always based in humour and there is nothing we like more than seeing our audiences leave the show having been thoroughly entertained but also debating with their friends about what they have just seen over a pint afterwards! And this is exactly what we saw previously with our audiences for Amendments.  We can't wait for more people to join the discussion”.

Tickets for amendments: A Play On Words are on sale now visit: MiddleWeightTheatre.com for full tour information and ticket booking.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
New Wolsey Theatre Supports East Anglian Creativity With Over 30 Local Artists Taking Part Photo
New Wolsey Theatre Supports East Anglian Creativity With Over 30 Local Artists Taking Part In Its Takeover Scheme

Around 30 local artists from across East Anglia will be taking over the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich during the last week of July, when they participate in an Artist Takeover scheme. From the main stage to dressing rooms, the building will be full of creativity with artists rehearsing, writing, developing new work and writing bids to fund future projects. 

2
THE WIZARD OF OZ, PEPPA PIGS FUN DAY OUT, and More Go on Sale This Week at Wolverhampton G Photo
THE WIZARD OF OZ, PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT, and More Go on Sale This Week at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

New shows will go on sale at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre later this week, including the London Palladium production of THE WIZARD OF OZ and children’s favourite PEPPA PIG’S FUN DAY OUT.

3
THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB Will Embark on UK Tour

The REcreate Agency and Spin Arts presents the premiere of The Good Enough Mums Club – a poignant and hilarious new musical which is based on women’s own stories of motherhood. It has been produced, written, directed and performed by mums.  

4
Eddie Izzard To Play Theatre Royal Brighton This December Photo
Eddie Izzard To Play Theatre Royal Brighton This December

Eddie Izzard: The Remix will play Theatre Royal Brighton 4 & 5 December 2023. Eddie Izzard: The Remix is a chance for Eddie, inspired by her ever-loyal audiences to remix and re-imagine some of her own favorite, personal comedy highlights.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End Video Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CAMELOT
PARADE

Recommended For You