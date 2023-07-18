AMENDMENTS: A PLAY ON WORDS Comes to The Old Red Lion in October

Following sell-out shows on their UK tour, Amendments: A Play On Words. Will visit the Old Red Lion pub theatre in London from 04 – 14 October.

The UK tour of amendments marks Middleweight theatre's 10th anniversary and following a highly acclaimed tour in 2019, is back exploring the diminishment and arguments of language within the workplace, sexism, gender/s and much more on a journey of dazzling word play and (sometimes), controversial debate - over what is and what is not acceptable to say.

Situated within a stringent office environment, the drama begins smack in the middle of Kenneth, the company manager, reprimanding his subordinate colleague, John, over the hot-topic of harassment. From the first second, audiences are exposed to unrelenting bombardment of dialogue and comedy - delivered with sniper-like precision that is guaranteed to split opinion and ask the questions: Has 'political correctness' gone mad? Is censorship overshadowing common sense? Or are they vital components to protect our vulnerable from prejudice?

amendments: A Play On Words is presented by Middleweight Theatre. Regular attendees of the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Middle-Weight Theatre made their production debut with, original comedy ʻSound Biteʼ, in 2013, and have since gone on to perform all over the United Kingdom in various well known (and unknown), venues and arts / theatre festivals. It is written by Matt Roberts, and directed by Tom Stabb. Other core members include: Al Wadlan, Chrissy Slevin and Jen Wetherhead - covering all various and crucial roles in the development of the company - such as performing, stage management, set / prop / costume design, LFX and technical.



A cast announcement will follow.

Writer Matt Roberts says “ We believe in producing thoughtful and funny theatre that's both topical and relevant to our audience. Our aim is to encourage debate and exploration thought a variety of topics, in this case the use of language and political correctness. As a writer I love to lead our people in One Direction and turn that on its head at an hinge point in the show which may leave them to question both theirs and other attitudes in quite a probing way”

Tom Stabb Director adds “ What we do is always based in humour and there is nothing we like more than seeing our audiences leave the show having been thoroughly entertained but also debating with their friends about what they have just seen over a pint afterwards! And this is exactly what we saw previously with our audiences for Amendments. We can't wait for more people to join the discussion”.

Tickets for amendments: A Play On Words are on sale now visit: MiddleWeightTheatre.com for full tour information and ticket booking.