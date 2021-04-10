Wahama White Falcon Choir Shifts Annual Dinner Theater Performance to Take-Out Only

The Wahama White Falcon Choir will return with a modified version of their traditional Dinner Theater for 2021. This year the drive-in event will be called "Dinner Theater: Take Out."

Students have been working throughout March preparing solos and duets filmed on the stage. The performances have all been transferred, edited, and burned to a DVD. The choir will offer a take-out spaghetti dinner with the DVD so people can have a family night in and watch.

Pickup times are from 5-7 p.m., April 9 and 10 at Wahama High School. Patrons can enter the upper school parking lot, and instead of parking, follow the cones around the lot and stop at the glass doors closest to the gymnasium. There, people will be greeted by one of the choir members.

A team of parents in full PPE will prepare the hot meals in to-go containers and bring it out to you. If you have not pre-ordered your meal, order forms will be available on site for you to fill out and then the meals will be prepared.

The DVD performance is free, however choir members are asking for a suggested donation of $10 per DVD.

For those wishing to pre-order, order forms are available at the Wahama High School office. Dinners are $7 for an adult meal and $5 for a child 12 or under. Each meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, a hot roll, a soda or bottled water, and two cookies. Pre-ordering is recommended so that enough food can adequately be prepared.