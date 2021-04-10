Travis Tritt Brings Live Performances Back to WesBanco Arena

CMA and Grammy award winning country artist, Travis Tritt will perform on May 13, 2021 at 7:30PM at WesBanco Arena.

Enjoy a special evening featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting performing some of his biggest hits, including "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," "It's A Great Day to Be Alive," and "Best of Intentions." The Grand Ole Opry member will also share personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.

Tickets start at $55.50 plus fees and will go on sale on Friday, April 16 at 10am. Tickets will be available online at wesbancoarena.com or 1-800-514-3849 (The Arena box office is closed for walk up.

Attendees will need to stay in their seats unless using the restroom or purchasing merchandise or food/beverage. Masks or facial coverings are required unless eating and drinking while in your seat.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the venue. Capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing. Seating has been assigned in groups of 1,2,3,4,5, or 6 seats. Each group must be purchased in its entirety.

Social Distancing line queues will be marked for concessions, ticketing, and merchandise. Pre-Event emails will be sent out closer to concert date with further instructions on more safety protocols on entering/exiting the building.

More than 25-years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, he continues to sell-out shows, top sales charts and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe. On the heels of sold-out shows throughout his solo acoustic tour and amid a heavy tour schedule that takes Tritt and his band across the country to play for packed out crowds, the Southern-rock influenced Country artist topped the SoundScan Top 200 Catalog Country Albums chart for multiple weeks.

A Marietta, GA native, Travis Tritt is dubbed one of "The Class of '89," which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early '90s. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including "Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde," "Love Of A Woman," and "T-R-O-U-B-L-E." His twenty-five year career has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy award wins and multiple No. 1 singles on the Country radio charts.