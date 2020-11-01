Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Strand Theatre Announces Upcoming Events

The Nutcracker will run from December 12-December 13, and The Polar Express will be shown on December 19.

Nov. 1, 2020  
The Strand Theatre has announced upcoming events, including performances of The Nutcracker and a showing of The Polar Express!

About The Nutcracker:


"Dancing flowers! Flurries of snowflakes! Beautiful fairies and a legion of mice! See them all swoop and soar across the Strand Theatre's stage as Oglebay Institute's Youth Ballet Company dances the holiday favorite "The Nutcracker" on December 12, at 2:00pm, and December 13, at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Beautifully costumed dancers bring this magical story to life, transporting viewers into a Christmas fantasy. For many, attending a performance of "The Nutcracker" is a treasured holiday tradition."

About The Polar Express:

"The Strand Theatre is pleased to offer one showing of the beloved Christmas movie, The Polar Express, on Saturday, December 19, at 7:00pm. The film tells the story of a young boy embarking on a magical adventure to the North Pole. On his journey, he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. Doors open at 6:30."

For more information on upcoming events visit: https://www.strandtheatrewv.com/events


