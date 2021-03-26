Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Old Opera House Theatre Company to Present 2021 New Voice Play Festival Finalists

Playwrights, from across the country, submitted their one-act plays to the 21st Annual New Voice Play Festival.

Mar. 26, 2021  

The Old Opera House Theatre Company will present the winning entries in the 2021 New Voice Play Festival.

Playwrights, from across the country, submitted their one-act plays to the 21st Annual New Voice Play Festival and a panel of judges narrowed it down to the four finalists.

These top four plays will be presented on the Old Opera House stage on June 25, 26 & 27 and the OOH audience will select the winning play for this year's festival.

The finalists are:

  • Baptism by Jennifer Hart (Arlington, VA)
  • Focus Group by Vicki Riba Koestler (Alexandria, VA)
  • Life and Death: The Game Show by J.C. Svec (Clark, NJ)
  • More the Merrier by Chuck Smith (Woodbridge, VA)

Honorable Mentions include:

  • Fifth Wall by James Marlow (Mattapoisett, MA)
  • Mortal Lives by Seth Freeman (Pacific Palisades, CA)
  • Last Man Standing by Gavin Kayner (Tucson, AZ)
  • My Soul To Keep by Charlie Perkins (Charles Town, WV)
  • Dungeons & Dorks by Joseph Kennedy (Brunswick, MD)


