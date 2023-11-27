Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards

The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January

The performance is on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 12:55 PM - 3:55 PM.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Mountain Movers Photo 2 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Mountain Movers Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Photo 4 The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre

The Met: Live in HD Brings CARMEN to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January

The Met: Live in HD brings Carmen to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January 2024. The performance is on Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 12:55 PM - 3:55 PM.

The Met begins the New Year with a vital new production of one of opera’s most enduringly powerful works. Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut, reinvigorating the classic story with a staging that moves the action to the modern day and finds at the heart of the drama issues that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

Dazzling young mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina leads a powerhouse quartet of stars in the complex and volatile title role, alongside tenor Piotr Beczała as Carmen’s troubled lover Don José, soprano Angel Blue as the loyal Micaëla, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering Escamillo. Daniele Rustioni conducts Bizet’s heart-pounding score.

Later in the season, another cast of world-class singers takes over, with mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine reprising her captivating portrayal of the title role, tenor Michael Fabiano as Don José, soprano Ailyn Pérez as Micaëla, bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green as Escamillo, and Diego Matheuz making his company debut on the podium. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdis LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Photo
The Met: Live in HD Brings Verdi's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO to Greenbrier Valley Theatre

The Met: Live in HD brings Verdi's La Forza del Destino to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in March 2024. The performance is set for March 9 at 12:00 PM.

3
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Mountain Movers Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Mountain Movers Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
WVJO Christmas Concert Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month Photo
WVJO Christmas Concert Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month

WVJO Christmas Concert comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next month. The performance is on  Monday, December 11, 2023 from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch New Clips of 'Hell No,' 'Mysterious Ways,' and 'Push Da Button' from THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in West Virginia Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Clay Center [Maier Foundation Performance Hall] (2/04-2/04)
A Christmas Carol in West Virginia A Christmas Carol
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound