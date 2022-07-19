Southern WV Community & Technical College will hold the Savas/Kostas Gala this fall, an event to honor the legacy of George and Elizabeth Kostas.

This special celebration will be held Saturday, September 24th, 2022, at Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center. It will feature a red-carpet arrival in the style of classic Hollywood. The evening will also provide fine dining, by celebrity chef Mandy Gerwig, the former chef at Arizona Biltmore Resort, with dancing and entertainment to follow.

During the early, formative years of the college, the couple formed an association with Southern. They were involved in providing a family gift to the Savas/Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus.

The Kostas family also provided perpetual funding for Southern's yearly awards to honor outstanding faculty and staff.

George Kostas served as Director and President of Southern's Foundation for many years. He also served as Chair and member of Southern's Board of Governors.

The Southern Foundation has embarked on a fundraising campaign this past year to upgrade the theater that bears the couple's name. "This will be a great way to remember them and celebrate their legacy," Rita Roberson, Chief Development Officer of the Southern Foundation said. "Their generosity not only helped Southern but the entire community as well."

The theme of the event is "Classic Hollywood." Sponsors will receive special awards ranging from Kostas Academy Awards and Kostas Golden Globe Awards to Kostas Emmy and Kostas People's Choice Awards.

"The Kostas family has been so supportive of us," President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman said. "This effort to upgrade the theater is the perfect way to continue their legacy."

For more information on the Savas/Kostas Gala, you can contact Roberson at rita.roberson@southernwv.edu or (304) 896-7425.