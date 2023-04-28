Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Selah Theatre Project to Present AKEELAH & THE BEE in May

AKEELAH & THE BEE will be presented on May 19-21 & 26-28.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Selah Theatre Project to Present AKEELAH & THE BEE in May

In Partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, Selah Theatre Project will present AKEELAH & THE BEE. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. Despite her mother's objections, Akeelah doesn't give up on her goal. She finds help in the form of a mysterious teacher, and along with overwhelming support from her community, Akeelah might just have what it takes to make her dream come true.

Under the direction of LaTasha Do'zia, Playwright Cheryl L. West brings a spirited adaptation to life that will be hailed by audiences as "E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T." This production highlights the beauty in building community, mentorship, and perseverance. The cast stars Janiya Ross in the title role, and Eric Lee Santiful as Dr. Joshua Larabee. Young actors featured includes: Brock Ashe, Jolene Bosworth, Melina Crettier, Maddie Gilbert, Daelyn Hickson, Moira Hunt, Miranda Loring, Eli Makari, Lily Orndorff, Oliver Varela, and Leah Young. Adult characters are being portrayed by Sydney Martyn, Robyne Nadine, Ariel Scott, Amber Shayeb, and Joanne Thompson.

Based on the 2006 original screenplay/movie by Doug Atchison and starring Keke Palmer as Akeelah, Angela Bassett as Akeelah's mother, and Laurence Fishburne as her spelling bee coach, Akeelah and the Bee is a family-fun production. It is set to be both entertaining and educational. "This magical blend of youth and community actors paves the way for mentorship during the rehearsal process ", says director, LaTasha Do'zia. "Akeelah may be reaching her goal in the show, but each young actor is being guided by their own Larabee's to reach their acting goals ", exclaims Do'zia.

AKEELAH & THE BEE will be presented on May 19-21 & 26-28. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Sunday matinees are at 2pm. Proceeds from this production will benefit I'm Just Me Movement, a transformational youth mentoring program that serves the Winchester, Frederick, and Warren County areas.




Landau Eugene Murphy Jr With Voices Of Classic Soul Come to Theatre West Virginia This Sum Photo
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr With Voices Of Classic Soul Come to Theatre West Virginia This Summer
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr with Voices Of Classic Soul come to Theatre West Virginia this summer. The concert is set for July 9 from 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm.
HATFIELDS & MCCOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer Photo
HATFIELDS & MCCOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer
Performed live under the stars, Hatfields and McCoys come to Theatre West Virginia this summer.
CHAMPION Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month Photo
CHAMPION Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month
Champion by Terence Blanchard, with libretto by Michael Cristofer, comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this month. The performance is on April 29 at 12:55pm.
The Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April Photo
The Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April
The Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April. The performance is on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Selah Theatre Project to Present AKEELAH & THE BEE in MaySelah Theatre Project to Present AKEELAH & THE BEE in May
April 28, 2023

In Partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, Selah Theatre Project will present AKEELAH & THE BEE. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee.
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr With Voices Of Classic Soul Come to Theatre West Virginia This SummerLandau Eugene Murphy Jr With Voices Of Classic Soul Come to Theatre West Virginia This Summer
April 24, 2023

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr with Voices Of Classic Soul come to Theatre West Virginia this summer. The concert is set for July 9 from 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm.
HATFIELDS & MCCOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia This SummerHATFIELDS & MCCOYS Comes to Theatre West Virginia This Summer
April 13, 2023

Performed live under the stars, Hatfields and McCoys come to Theatre West Virginia this summer.
CHAMPION Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This MonthCHAMPION Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Month
April 10, 2023

Champion by Terence Blanchard, with libretto by Michael Cristofer, comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this month. The performance is on April 29 at 12:55pm.
The Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in AprilThe Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April
March 31, 2023

The Met HD Opera Series DER ROSENHAVLIER comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in April. The performance is on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM.
share