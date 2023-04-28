Selah Theatre Project to Present AKEELAH & THE BEE in May

In Partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, Selah Theatre Project will present AKEELAH & THE BEE. Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in South Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee. Despite her mother's objections, Akeelah doesn't give up on her goal. She finds help in the form of a mysterious teacher, and along with overwhelming support from her community, Akeelah might just have what it takes to make her dream come true.

Under the direction of LaTasha Do'zia, Playwright Cheryl L. West brings a spirited adaptation to life that will be hailed by audiences as "E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T." This production highlights the beauty in building community, mentorship, and perseverance. The cast stars Janiya Ross in the title role, and Eric Lee Santiful as Dr. Joshua Larabee. Young actors featured includes: Brock Ashe, Jolene Bosworth, Melina Crettier, Maddie Gilbert, Daelyn Hickson, Moira Hunt, Miranda Loring, Eli Makari, Lily Orndorff, Oliver Varela, and Leah Young. Adult characters are being portrayed by Sydney Martyn, Robyne Nadine, Ariel Scott, Amber Shayeb, and Joanne Thompson.

Based on the 2006 original screenplay/movie by Doug Atchison and starring Keke Palmer as Akeelah, Angela Bassett as Akeelah's mother, and Laurence Fishburne as her spelling bee coach, Akeelah and the Bee is a family-fun production. It is set to be both entertaining and educational. "This magical blend of youth and community actors paves the way for mentorship during the rehearsal process ", says director, LaTasha Do'zia. "Akeelah may be reaching her goal in the show, but each young actor is being guided by their own Larabee's to reach their acting goals ", exclaims Do'zia.

AKEELAH & THE BEE will be presented on May 19-21 & 26-28. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Sunday matinees are at 2pm. Proceeds from this production will benefit I'm Just Me Movement, a transformational youth mentoring program that serves the Winchester, Frederick, and Warren County areas.