PUSHOUT: THE CRIMINALIZTION OF BLACK GIRLS IN SCHOOLS to be Presented in Free Online Screening

On Wednesday, February 3 at 6pm, the Eastern Panhandle Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherd University are hosting a free online screening of the documentary Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools.

Inspired by the groundbreaking book by Monique W. Morris, Ed.D. of the same title, Pushout sheds light on the educational, judicial, and societal disparities Black girls face in school. The film chronicles experiences of Black girls across the country whose lives are misunderstood; highly judged - by teachers, administrators, and the justice system; and degraded by the very institutions charged with helping them flourish. This film is required viewing for all those who believe Black lives matter.

Pushout exposes a world of confined potential and supports the rising movement to challenge the policies, practices, and cultural illiteracy that push countless students out of school and into unhealthy, unstable, and often unsafe futures. Morris hopes that one day schools can "become places for healing, so they can become places for learning" for Black girls.

There will be a special panel discussion following the screening moderated by Shepherd University's Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity, Dr. Chiquita Howard-Bostic. Dr. Howard-Bostic will facilitate a discussion with education and social justice experts to expand on themes in the documentary. The panelists are: Terence Anthony, a communications specialist, social justice advocate, and playwright; Tiffany Burris, an educator, equity in education advocate, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; Theresa M. Davis, Associate Professor of Theatre at the University of Virginia and theater artist; and Dr. Gregg Suzanne Ferguson, an educational and equity and diversity/anti-bias consultant.

The online event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information and to register visit the Contemporary American Theater Festival online at catf.org.