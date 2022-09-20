Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December

Performances begin on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Register for West Virginia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  
MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December

Mountain Home Christmas comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. Performances begin on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

An original production that celebrates the holiday season in the Mountain State. Wild and wonderful and family-friendly, this event will feature memorable songs, humor, storytelling and the spirit of Christmas that you won't want to miss. Mountain Home Christmas is sure to be a joyous celebration that captures the cultural beauty of West Virginia.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in DecemberMOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December
September 20, 2022

Mountain Home Christmas comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. Performances begin on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.
The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in NovemberThe Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in November
September 8, 2022

Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta—one of opera’s ultimate heroines—in Michael Mayer’s vibrant production of Verdi’s beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello is her self-centered lover, Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium.
Southern WV Community & Technical College Announces Savas/Kostas GalaSouthern WV Community & Technical College Announces Savas/Kostas Gala
September 6, 2022

This special celebration will be held Saturday, September 24th, 2022, at Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center. It will feature a red-carpet arrival in the style of classic Hollywood. The evening will also provide fine dining, by celebrity chef Mandy Gerwig, the former chef at Arizona Biltmore Resort, with dancing and entertainment to follow.
Charleston Light Opera Guild Announces Auditions For THE MUSIC MANCharleston Light Opera Guild Announces Auditions For THE MUSIC MAN
August 24, 2022

The Music Man, a co-production with the Clay Center, will play at the Maier Performance Hall on October 28-30 and November 4-6, 2022.