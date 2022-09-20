MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December
Performances begin on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Mountain Home Christmas comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. Performances begin on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
An original production that celebrates the holiday season in the Mountain State. Wild and wonderful and family-friendly, this event will feature memorable songs, humor, storytelling and the spirit of Christmas that you won't want to miss. Mountain Home Christmas is sure to be a joyous celebration that captures the cultural beauty of West Virginia.