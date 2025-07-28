Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in November. The show is by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. Performances will run November 29 – December 13.

The Bennet sisters’ escapades continue, in this holiday sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Christmas has arrived in the Bennet household, and middle sister Mary is growing weary watching her sisters’ romantic lives bloom. When an intriguing guest arrives unexpectedly, Mary begins to hope that her chance at love has finally come.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley was originally produced simultaneously by Northlight Theatre in Chicago, Round House Theatre in Bethesda, Maryland, and Marin Theatre Company in Mill Valley, California in November 2016.

