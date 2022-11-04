Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.'s 12th Annual HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Tour Gears Up For 2022

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the 2011 winner of NBC TV's America's Got Talent is celebrating his 12th annual "Home For The Holidays" Christmas tour by doing 12 performances in 12 different towns all over West Virginia.

The 2022 Christmas tour will feature Landau crooning his way through an all-new show filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook. And, for the first time ever, Landau's special guest for the holiday tour will be a non-musical variety act. "The Cline Twins', the young Canadian brothers from the 2022 America's Got Talent season will bring their amazing hockey stick dynamics to dazzle Mountain State audiences.

"Landau's Home For The Holidays" 2022 tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education, and its "Never Too Late To Graduate" platform. Landau is a proud spokesperson for WVAE and received his high school equivalency diploma in a graduation ceremony earlier this year with other adult learners. WVAE staffers will be on hand at tour stops to assist those interested in earning their diplomas.

Tickets for the "Landau Home For The Holidays" tour's first three shows are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207622®id=108&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flandaumurphyjr.com%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or the individual venue's website. All remaining performances will go on sale next week. Fans can reserve tickets for those shows in advance now by emailing tickets@landaumurphyjr.com or by calling the "Landau Line" tour ticket box office at 304-578-5811.

"Landau's Home For The Holidays" tour attendees are encouraged to bring a new, not-wrapped toy to the show of their choice for Landau's "Kids Joy Toy Drive" and receive a digital copy of his "Christmas Made For Two" full-length Christmas album.