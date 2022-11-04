Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.'s 12th Annual HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Tour Gears Up For 2022
The 2022 Christmas tour will feature Landau crooning his way through an all-new show filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook.
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the 2011 winner of NBC TV's America's Got Talent is celebrating his 12th annual "Home For The Holidays" Christmas tour by doing 12 performances in 12 different towns all over West Virginia.
The 2022 Christmas tour will feature Landau crooning his way through an all-new show filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook. And, for the first time ever, Landau's special guest for the holiday tour will be a non-musical variety act. "The Cline Twins', the young Canadian brothers from the 2022 America's Got Talent season will bring their amazing hockey stick dynamics to dazzle Mountain State audiences.
"Landau's Home For The Holidays" 2022 tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education, and its "Never Too Late To Graduate" platform. Landau is a proud spokesperson for WVAE and received his high school equivalency diploma in a graduation ceremony earlier this year with other adult learners. WVAE staffers will be on hand at tour stops to assist those interested in earning their diplomas.
Tickets for the "Landau Home For The Holidays" tour's first three shows are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207622®id=108&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flandaumurphyjr.com%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or the individual venue's website. All remaining performances will go on sale next week. Fans can reserve tickets for those shows in advance now by emailing tickets@landaumurphyjr.com or by calling the "Landau Line" tour ticket box office at 304-578-5811.
"Landau's Home For The Holidays" tour attendees are encouraged to bring a new, not-wrapped toy to the show of their choice for Landau's "Kids Joy Toy Drive" and receive a digital copy of his "Christmas Made For Two" full-length Christmas album.
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
Area NAACP presents TROUBLE IN MIND, a backstage comedy-drama, about a group of actors in the late 1950s gathering to rehearse a new Broadway play about lynching in the American South. Although the intentions of the new play are for audiences to sympathize with the Black experience, Wiletta Mayer has some issues with the interpretation of stereotypes perpetuated by a white playwright.
The Met HD Opera Series' MEDEA Comes to the Greenbrier Valley Theatre This Weekend
October 25, 2022
The Met HD Opera Series MEDEA will be presented at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre this weekend. The event is set for Sunday, October 30, 2022.
The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month
October 21, 2022
Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta—one of opera’s ultimate heroines—in Michael Mayer’s vibrant production of Verdi’s beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello is her self-centered lover, Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium.
Greerbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Next Month
October 17, 2022
Greerbrier Valley Theatre will present The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA next month. The event is on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12:55 PM - 2:25 PM.
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY To Be Presented At Shepherd University
October 4, 2022
Shepherd University's contemporary theater studies program announces its production of The Thanksgiving Play. The comedy will be professionally performed on Broadway in 2023. The Shepherd University production will be the regional premiere.