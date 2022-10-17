Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greerbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Next Month

The event is on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12:55 PM - 2:25 PM.

Register for West Virginia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  
Greerbrier Valley Theatre Presents The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA Next Month

Greerbrier Valley Theatre will present The Met HD Opera Series LA TRAVIATA next month. The event is on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 12:55 PM - 2:25 PM.

Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta-one of opera's ultimate heroines-in Michael Mayer's vibrant production of Verdi's beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello is her self-centered lover, Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY To Be Presented At Shepherd UniversityTHE THANKSGIVING PLAY To Be Presented At Shepherd University
October 4, 2022

Shepherd University's contemporary theater studies program announces its production of The Thanksgiving Play. The comedy will be professionally performed on Broadway in 2023. The Shepherd University production will be the regional premiere.
Virginia Children's Theatre and Roanoke Arts Commission Host GOLDEN KEY SCAVENGER HUNTVirginia Children's Theatre and Roanoke Arts Commission Host GOLDEN KEY SCAVENGER HUNT
September 24, 2022

Virginia Children’s Theatre and the Roanoke Arts Commission have designed a Golden Key Scavenger Hunt to connect downtown businesses with area arts and cultural organizations. The Golden Key Scavenger Hunt takes place in Downtown Roanoke now through October 8.
MOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in DecemberMOUNTAIN HOME CHRISTMAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December
September 20, 2022

Mountain Home Christmas comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December. Performances begin on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.