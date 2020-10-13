Four Seasons Hosts Virtual Book Signing with Richard Dresser

Award-winning writer comes to Shepherdstown.

Award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and television writer Richard Dresser is celebrating the publication of his first novel It Happened Here at Four Seasons Books in Shepherdstown with a virtual book signing on Monday, October 26 at 6:30pm.

Dresser, who is the most produced playwright at the Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherd University, will be interviewed by former WEPM radio host Hans Fogle. Readings from Dresser's book will also be performed.

The political fiction takes place in an America hijacked by a totalitarian government. It Happened Here weaves together narratives of the politically divided Weeks family, as they navigate the slow death of America's democracy.

To receive a personalized copy of It Happened Here, order from Four Seasons Books and ask to have the book autographed, made out to a specific person, or to have a special message included. There is no additional cost for autographed copies. Signed copies will be available to pick up at Four Seasons.

To order It Happened Here by Richard Dresser, contact Four Seasons Books in Shepherdstown by phone at 304-876-3486 or email 4seasons114@gmail.com.

The event will be streamed through the Contemporary American Theater Festival's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Shows View More West Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You