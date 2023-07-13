FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October

Performances run October 13-28.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October

Frankenstein comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this October. Performances run October 13-28.

In search of a cure for death, Victor Frankenstein plays God but isn’t prepared for the consequences of his dangerous experiments. Misunderstood and ostracized by everyone he meets, Frankenstein’s monster takes out his grief on the loved ones in Victor’s life, forcing him to face his creation.

This adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic will make you wonder if Victor made a monster, or if he made a man the world turned into a monster.





