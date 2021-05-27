Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CATF Announces Call For Performance And Artist Submissions

Artists of all genders, races, backgrounds, abilities, and ages are welcomed and encouraged to submit.

May. 27, 2021  

CATF Announces Call For Performance And Artist Submissions

Throughout July, CATF will host four street parties in downtown Shepherdstown behind the public library. CATF is committed to celebrating diversity and creating an anti-racist and anti-oppressive environment. Artists of all genders, races, backgrounds, abilities, and ages are welcomed and encouraged to submit audition materials for event dates on July 9, 16, and 30.

Fine artists interested in creating on-site are also welcomed and encouraged to submit.

Stipends range from $100 - $500 per person pending performance time allotted. Sets will range from 10 minutes to 30 minutes. Performance length and fee will be negotiated upon contract.

Submissions should include: either a link or attachment to an audio or video sample, and will be accepted through June 15.

To submit an audition and for more information email info@catf.org. To learn more about the Contemporary American Theater Festival and their summer events visit www.catf.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed

Related Articles View More West Virginia Stories
Theatre West Virginia Announces National Anthem Auditions Photo

Theatre West Virginia Announces National Anthem Auditions

CPRI Will Host a Data Collection Presentation at Alban Arts Center in July Photo

CPRI Will Host a Data Collection Presentation at Alban Arts Center in July

Theatre West Virginia Announces 2021 Lineup Photo

Theatre West Virginia Announces 2021 Lineup

Cast List Announced for THE WOMEN at the Alban Arts Center Photo

Cast List Announced for THE WOMEN at the Alban Arts Center


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: LES MISERABLES Opens In Tokyo
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • TOKYO GODFATHERS Now On Stage At New National Theatre
  • New National Theatre Tokyo to Stream Roland Petit's COPPELIA