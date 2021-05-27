CATF Announces Call For Performance And Artist Submissions

Throughout July, CATF will host four street parties in downtown Shepherdstown behind the public library. CATF is committed to celebrating diversity and creating an anti-racist and anti-oppressive environment. Artists of all genders, races, backgrounds, abilities, and ages are welcomed and encouraged to submit audition materials for event dates on July 9, 16, and 30.

Fine artists interested in creating on-site are also welcomed and encouraged to submit.

Stipends range from $100 - $500 per person pending performance time allotted. Sets will range from 10 minutes to 30 minutes. Performance length and fee will be negotiated upon contract.

Submissions should include: either a link or attachment to an audio or video sample, and will be accepted through June 15.

To submit an audition and for more information email info@catf.org. To learn more about the Contemporary American Theater Festival and their summer events visit www.catf.org.